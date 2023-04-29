Cheteshwar Pujara sends Australia big warning ahead of WTC finals, smashes second ton in three matches

While the Indian players are busy with IPL duties, India's red-ball specialist Cheteshwar Pujara has already begun his preparations for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) finals. The blockbuster finale against Pat Cummins and Co. will be played in June at The Oval as India will take the opportunity to end their trophy drought in major ICC events, having last clinched a silverware back in 2013 under MS Dhoni's leadership. Cheteshwar Pujara ,celebrates after scoring a ton(Twitter)

Pujara has already arrived in England and is currently engaged in the County Championship Division Two 2023, where he represents Sussex. He started the season on a solid note and carried forward his rich form in the match against Gloucestershire, against whom he slammed his second ton in three matches.

Batting at number 4, Pujara scored 151 off 238 deliveries, which included twenty 4s and two 6s. He finished as the leading run-getter from his side as Sussex declared their innings at 455/5 as the action is underway on Day 3. Gloucestershire in response have got off to a decent start as openers Marcus Harris and Chris Dent have added 41/0 so far in 14 overs.

Meanwhile, the knock also saw Pujara overtake Wasim Jaffer in the list of Indian batters with highest number of first class tons. Pujara now has 58 under his name and is placed fourth in the list, which had Sachin Tendulkar at the top. The ‘Master Blaster’, who turned 50 recently, has a staggering 81 first class tons.

Pujara has so far accumulated 332 runs from five innings and is currently the top scorer in County Championship Division Two 2023. The middle-order batter will definitely hold the key when Rohit Sharma and Co. lock horns with Australia, who boast of a star studded seam department, which include Mitchell Starc, Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

Pujara enjoys batting against the Aussies and has scored 2033 runs at an average of 50.82, the most against any side, in the 24 Tests he has played against them.

