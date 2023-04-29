Watch: Pakistan cricket gets brutally trolled as umpire Aleem Dar halts 2nd ODI to fix glaring error

Pakistan cricket faced a humiliating situation on Saturday after umpires halted the second ODI against New Zealand to change the dimension of the 30 yard circle. The match, which is being played in Rawalpindi, saw a brief stoppage after the first over as umpires were seen directing the ground staffs to fix the measurements. Umpires halt PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI to fix inaccurate 30 yard circle(Twitter)

As per an update on Geo news website, Pakistani news channel, the pitch was changed after the first over was delivered with inaccurate measurements.

Popular name in the umpiring business Aleem Dar then rectified the inaccurate dimension by measuring the distance with steps. The rare and hilarious incident led to massive trolling on social media and the match saw a six-minute stoppage before it resumed.

Here are a few reactions:

The proceedings kicked-off with Pakistan winning the toss and opting to field against the Black Caps.

After the match resumed with correct field dimensions, Haris Rauf removed New Zealand opener Will Young for 19(22) in the sixth over. His partner Chad Bowes scored run a ball 51 before losing his wicket to Rauf.

Daryl Mitchell along with skipper Tom Latham then took charge and added 183 runs for the third wicket as New Zealand piled an enormous 336/5 on the board in 50 overs. Mitchell scored 129 off 119 balls, which featured eight boundaries and three maximums. Latham, on the other hand, fell short by two runs from completing a much-deserved century as he was dismissed for 98(85) by Rauf.

Rauf leaked runs at an economy of 7.80 and claimed four wickets in his full quota.

Pakistan had earlier won the first of the five-match ODI series by five wickets, which saw Fakhar Zaman smash a ton.

The five-match T20Is, which were played ahead of the 50-over encounters, had finished in a 2-2 draw.

