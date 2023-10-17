Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Live Score: It’s a Four. null at 35/0 after 3.3 overs
Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Live Score: Ankit Kumar hit a Four on Prashant Sai Painkra bowling.null at 35/0 after 3.3 overs
Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 32 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start on 17 Oct 2023 at 04:30 PM
Venue : Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Chhattisgarh squad -
Amandeep Khare, Anuj Tiwary, Ashish Chouhan, Gagandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh, Prashant Sai Painkra, Sanidhya Hurkat, Sanjeet Desai, Shashank Singh, Ajay Mandal, Jivesh Butte, Sumit Ruikar, Eknath Kelkar, Shashank Chandrakar, Aayush Thakur, Shubham Agarwal, Sourabh Majumdar
Haryana squad -
Ankit Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Mayank Shandilya, Yashu Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Dinesh Bana, Sarvesh Rohilla, Aman Kumar, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Follow all the updates here:
- Oct 17, 2023 04:48 PM ISTChhattisgarh vs Haryana Live Score: Ankit Kumar smashed a Four on Prashant Sai Painkra bowling . null at 35/0 after 3.3 overs
Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Live Score: Four! Played towards mid wicket.
- Oct 17, 2023 04:47 PM ISTChhattisgarh vs Haryana Live Score: Ankit Kumar smashed a Four on Prashant Sai Painkra bowling . null at 31/0 after 3.2 overs
Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.
- Oct 17, 2023 04:44 PM ISTChhattisgarh vs Haryana Live Score: null at 26/0 after 3 overs
Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Live Score:
null
Ankit Kumar 10 (7)
Harshal Patel 15 (11)
null
Sourabh Majumdar 0/13 (2)
- Oct 17, 2023 04:43 PM ISTChhattisgarh vs Haryana Live Score: Ankit Kumar smashed a Six on Sourabh Majumdar bowling . null at 24/0 after 2.5 overs
Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Live Score: Six! Played towards mid off.
- Oct 17, 2023 04:40 PM ISTChhattisgarh vs Haryana Live Score: null at 16/0 after 2 overs
Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Live Score:
null
Harshal Patel 14 (9)
Ankit Kumar 1 (3)
null
Aayush Thakur 0/13 (1)
- Oct 17, 2023 04:40 PM ISTChhattisgarh vs Haryana Live Score: Harshal Patel smashed a Four on Aayush Thakur bowling . null at 16/0 after 1.6 overs
Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.
- Oct 17, 2023 04:38 PM ISTChhattisgarh vs Haryana Live Score: Harshal Patel smashed a Four on Aayush Thakur bowling . null at 11/0 after 1.5 overs
Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Live Score: Four! Played towards mid wicket.
- Oct 17, 2023 04:36 PM ISTChhattisgarh vs Haryana Live Score: Harshal Patel smashed a Four on Aayush Thakur bowling . null at 7/0 after 1.2 overs
Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Live Score: Four! Played towards point.
- Oct 17, 2023 04:34 PM ISTChhattisgarh vs Haryana Live Score: null at 3/0 after 1 overs
Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Live Score:
null
Ankit Kumar 1 (3)
Harshal Patel 2 (3)
null
Sourabh Majumdar 0/3 (1)
- Oct 17, 2023 03:29 PM ISTWelcome to the live coverage of Match 32 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023
Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Match Details
Match 32 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 between Chhattisgarh and Haryana to be held at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur at 04:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.