Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Live Score: It's a Four. null at 35/0 after 3.3 overs
Live

Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Live Score: It's a Four. null at 35/0 after 3.3 overs

Oct 17, 2023 04:48 PM IST
Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Live Score: Ankit Kumar hit a Four on Prashant Sai Painkra bowling.null at 35/0 after 3.3 overs

Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 32 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start on 17 Oct 2023 at 04:30 PM
Venue : Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Chhattisgarh squad -
Amandeep Khare, Anuj Tiwary, Ashish Chouhan, Gagandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh, Prashant Sai Painkra, Sanidhya Hurkat, Sanjeet Desai, Shashank Singh, Ajay Mandal, Jivesh Butte, Sumit Ruikar, Eknath Kelkar, Shashank Chandrakar, Aayush Thakur, Shubham Agarwal, Sourabh Majumdar
Haryana squad -
Ankit Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Mayank Shandilya, Yashu Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Dinesh Bana, Sarvesh Rohilla, Aman Kumar, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Live Score, Match 32 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023
Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Live Score, Match 32 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 17, 2023 04:48 PM IST
    Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Live Score: Ankit Kumar smashed a Four on Prashant Sai Painkra bowling . null at 35/0 after 3.3 overs

    Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Live Score: Four! Played towards mid wicket.

  • Oct 17, 2023 04:47 PM IST
    Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Live Score: Ankit Kumar smashed a Four on Prashant Sai Painkra bowling . null at 31/0 after 3.2 overs

    Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.

  • Oct 17, 2023 04:44 PM IST
    Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Live Score: null at 26/0 after 3 overs

    Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Live Score:
    null
    Ankit Kumar 10 (7)
    Harshal Patel 15 (11)
    null
    Sourabh Majumdar 0/13 (2)

  • Oct 17, 2023 04:43 PM IST
    Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Live Score: Ankit Kumar smashed a Six on Sourabh Majumdar bowling . null at 24/0 after 2.5 overs

    Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Live Score: Six! Played towards mid off.

  • Oct 17, 2023 04:40 PM IST
    Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Live Score: null at 16/0 after 2 overs

    Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Live Score:
    null
    Harshal Patel 14 (9)
    Ankit Kumar 1 (3)
    null
    Aayush Thakur 0/13 (1)

  • Oct 17, 2023 04:40 PM IST
    Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Live Score: Harshal Patel smashed a Four on Aayush Thakur bowling . null at 16/0 after 1.6 overs

    Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.

  • Oct 17, 2023 04:38 PM IST
    Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Live Score: Harshal Patel smashed a Four on Aayush Thakur bowling . null at 11/0 after 1.5 overs

    Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Live Score: Four! Played towards mid wicket.

  • Oct 17, 2023 04:36 PM IST
    Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Live Score: Harshal Patel smashed a Four on Aayush Thakur bowling . null at 7/0 after 1.2 overs

    Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Live Score: Four! Played towards point.

  • Oct 17, 2023 04:34 PM IST
    Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Live Score: null at 3/0 after 1 overs

    Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Live Score:
    null
    Ankit Kumar 1 (3)
    Harshal Patel 2 (3)
    null
    Sourabh Majumdar 0/3 (1)

  • Oct 17, 2023 03:29 PM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 32 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023

    Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Match Details
    Match 32 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 between Chhattisgarh and Haryana to be held at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur at 04:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Topics
Chhattisgarh Haryana Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 + 2 more

