Chief selector Ravindra Jadeja? Star India all-rounder cheekily asks BCCI ‘What the procedure?’ after Ajit Agarkar’s exit

Ajit Agarkar has now formally ended his tenure as the chief selector of the Indian cricket team after serving in the role successfully for more than three years since 2023. After the former fast bowler's departure from the role, there have been many candidates rumoured to take it up. As the BCCI officially released the application for new applications, an unlikely candidate has emerged in the form of star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Ravindra Jadeja has cheekily asked the procedure to become the next chief selector of the Indian team (PTI)

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As the BCCI released their official application for the vacant position of the Team India chief selector on its official X handle, Ravindra Jadeja replied cheekily, wanting to know the procedure for applying for the position.

"What the procedure?" he replied to BCCI's official post.

Deep Dive What are the eligibility criteria for the chief selector role in BCCI? The BCCI requires candidates for the chief selector role to have retired from all forms of cricket for at least five years and possess significant international playing experience. Why did Ajit Agarkar's tenure as chief selector come to an end? Ajit Agarkar's tenure ended after his disagreements with the BCCI regarding team selection, particularly concerning veteran players, which led to a lack of agreement on extending his contract. How did Ravindra Jadeja react to the vacancy for the chief selector position? Ravindra Jadeja jokingly asked the BCCI about the application procedure for the chief selector role, responding to their official post about the vacancy.

While the reply was clearly in jest, it provided a moment of lightheartedness amid the intense speculation surrounding Agarkar’s successor.

Can Ravindra Jadeja really apply for the role of chief selector?

The current rules of the BCCI state that under conflict of interest regulations, a currently active cricketer is strictly ineligible to hold any administrative or selection committee position. The applicant for the chief selector’s role is required to have retired from all forms of cricket for a minimum of five years, alongside possessing significant international playing experience.

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{{^usCountry}} Ravindra Jadeja has retired from T20Is after the T20 World Cup 2024, but is still actively playing in the ODI and Test formats, while also representing Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. Hence, he is far from meeting the required criteria.ALSO READ: The Agarkar-Gambhir combo delivered the shake-up Indian cricket needed BCCI, Gautam Gambhir leave special messages for Ajit Agarkar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ravindra Jadeja has retired from T20Is after the T20 World Cup 2024, but is still actively playing in the ODI and Test formats, while also representing Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. Hence, he is far from meeting the required criteria.ALSO READ: The Agarkar-Gambhir combo delivered the shake-up Indian cricket needed BCCI, Gautam Gambhir leave special messages for Ajit Agarkar {{/usCountry}}

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Ajit Agarkar enjoyed a successful tenure as the chief selector of the Indian men's cricket team. He selected the teams that won three back-to-back ICC trophies: the T20 World Cups in 2024 and 2026 and the Champions Trophy in 2025. He also selected the team that reached the ODI World Cup 2023 final.

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After his tenure officially ended, the BCCI had a special message for Ajit Agarkar.

"A tenure marked by some truly special moments for Indian cricket — three ICC trophies, two Asia Cup titles and back-to-back Asian Games Gold medals, along with a run to the 2023 ODI World Cup final.Thank you, Mr Ajit Agarkar, for your commitment, conviction and contribution as Chairman of the Men’s Selection Committee. Wishing you the very best for the journey ahead," the statement read.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir also wished the former chief selector after the completion of his tenure, saying that history will be kinder to him.

"Dear Ajit Bhai, an absolute honour to work with you. Those 3 ICC trophies are a testimony of your conviction: Team first & Team ahead, always. I must say, History will be kinder to you. Thank you for everything. My heartfelt wishes for your future endeavours !! " Gambhir wrote on X.

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