Chinnaswamy not equipped to host large-scale events, 'design, structure unsafe': 'Unacceptable risk to public safety'

On what was supposed to be a happy and joyous occasion for the supporters of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Bengaluru, tragedy unfolded as 11 innocent lives were lost in a stampede that happened outside the ground when the Indian Premier League (IPL) victory celebrations were going on. In the aftermath of the incident, Justice John Michael D'Cunha Commission was appointed by the Karnataka government to find out what led to such an incident and who was possibly responsible for it. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru deemed ‘unsafe’ as it is not fit to host large public gatherings.(AFP)

According to the report submitted by the Commission to the Karnataka Government, the Chinnaswamy Stadium has been deemed ill-equipped to host large-scale gatherings safely. ESPNcricinfo reported that the stadium's "design and structure" are "unsuitable and unsafe" for mass gatherings.

The report also states that if large events continue to take place at the uber-popular venue, then there would be "unacceptable risks to public safety, urban mobility, and emergency preparedness."

Through their report, the Commission indicted RCB, event management company DNA Entertainment, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for their role in the stampede that happened on the afternoon of June 4.

RCB won their maiden IPL title on June 3 by defeating Punjab Kings in the 2025 edition's final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Minutes after winning the contest, RCB talisman Virat Kohli announced that there would be an open-bus parade in the city the very next day.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also attended the event at the Vidhana Soudha. However, the situation turned sour outside the Chinnaswamy. 11 lives were lost in the stampede, while more than 50 people were left injured.

Relocation of events

The Commission's report also recommends that large-scale events be relocated to other venues, which are "better suited" to handle big crowds. "Any future venue should adhere to international standards," the report stated.

The Chinnaswamy Stadium is slated to host several key events in the next few months, including the opening fixture, a semi-final and potentially the final of the Women's ODI World Cup.

The KSCA has already stated that the upcoming Maharaja Trophy will be played behind closed doors. The state's franchise-based T20 competition will begin on August 11.