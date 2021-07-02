Chris Gayle, 41, stuns all with a cartwheel celebration, Dale Steyn calls him 'coolest cricketer alive': Watch video

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle may be 41 years old but you won't be able to figure that out seeing his demeanour or movement on the field. The legendary Gayle proved once again that age is just a number as he broke into a cartwheel, almost a summersault-like celebration after dismissing South Africa opener Reeza Hendricks during the fourth T20I at the National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada.

Gayle did not go big with the bat, scoring just 5, but with the ball and on the field, he was as electric as a 20-year-old. The moment Gayle had Hendricks out stumped first ball of the second over of the South Africa innings, he scanned the field and brought out the cartwheel, much to the delight of the onlookers. And wait, that wasn't it. The 'Universe Boss' also completed two catches to go with it to dismiss David Miller and Tabraiz Shamsi.

South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn was one of the many mesmerized by the effort and tweeted his admiration for Gayle, calling him the 'coolest cricketer alive'. "Chris Gayle is the coolest cricketer alive," he tweeted.

Gayle's effort came as icing on the cake for West Indies as they triumphed over South Africa by 21 runs to keep the series locked at 2-2 and stay alive with one match to go. Lendl Simmons scored 47 but a smashing half-century by captain Kieron Pollard, which came off just 25 balls including two fours and five sixes, lifted West Indies to 167/6.

In reply, South Africa could never get off the blocks. Quinton de Kock waged a lone battle scoring 60 off 43 balls, hitting six fours and two sixes, but barring him, no other batsman could chip in. Aiden Markram, Miller and Kagiso Rabada were the only other batsmen to enter double digits as SA were kept to 146/9.

