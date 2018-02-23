Chris Lynn’s chances of playing IPL 2018 for Kolkata Knight Riders gets big boost

Australia cricketer Chris Lynn’s manager Stephen Atkinson has stated that the star opener doesn’t need to undergo a surgery after the T20 specialist hurt his shoulder during the final of the tri-series in New Zealand.

“Chris got a positive result from the doctors who said he will not need surgery,” Atkinson was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. “Chris is disappointed at missing the Pakistan Super League but he will be making every effort to play in the Indian Premier League and, if selected, the five ODIs for Australia in England in June.”

Lynn, who became the costliest Australian to be sold at the Indian Premier League auction following Kolkata Knight Riders’ Rs 9.6 crore bid to retain his services, was tipped to lead the franchise as the former champions are yet to announce their skipper. Former skipper Gautam Gambhir was released by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the auction as they decided to retain the West Indian pair of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine.

However, Lynn, who has had a string of injuries, seemed unlikely to fill in the void after he had hurt his right shoulder. Last season, Lynn’s exploits had helped KKR start their campaign on a stellar note as he formed a formidable batting pair with Gambhir at the top of the order. However, he was sidelined midway after hurting his shoulder in a match against Mumbai Indians. Although he did return to the side towards the fag-end of the tournament, he missed quite a few matches for KKR.

Even in those seven appearances, Lynn had scored 285 runs at an astronomical strike rate of 180.98. This year, too, he seems to be in good nick — he scored 148 runs for Brisbane Heats in just five matches at a strike rate of 162.63. Thus, with him dislocating his right shoulder, the KKR think-tank might have been a worried lot.

“X-rays in Auckland revealed no major bone injury and the visit to specialists in Brisbane today has confirmed no need for surgery,” the report on cricket.com.au stated.

Lynn had to give the Pakistan Super League a miss but hopes that he’ll be fit to fulfil his IPL contract. “I’m disappointed to not go to the Pakistan Super League as planned (this week), but I’ll now focus on rehabilitation and working as hard as I can, with the hope to still take part in the Indian Premier League later this year,” he further went on to add.

A media release sent by Cricket Australia on Friday read: “Chris has undergone scans which confirmed some of the expected signs of a shoulder dislocation including bleeding in the joint along with some cartilage and ligament damage. After consultation with a specialist, at this stage we have confirmed that Chris does not need to undergo stabilisation surgery on his shoulder.

“He will now undergo extensive rehabilitation to give us a better idea of how his shoulder will cope with return to normal function, with a view to being available to play in the IPL and the short-form series in the UK in June. We will have a better understanding of how possible this will be in a few weeks, once we know how he is responding to the rehabilitation,” the release said.