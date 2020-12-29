e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 29, 2019
Home / Cricket / Conflict complaint against Rangaswamy, Gaekwad rendered ‘infructuous’

Conflict complaint against Rangaswamy, Gaekwad rendered ‘infructuous’

Shantha Rangaswamy and Anshuman Gaekwad have been cleared of conflict of interest.

cricket Updated: Dec 29, 2019 12:30 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Former India captain Kapil Dev along with Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy
Former India captain Kapil Dev along with Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy(PTI)
         

BCCI ethics officer D K Jain has rendered the conflict of interest complaint against former cricketers and CAC members Shantha Rangaswamy and Anshuman Gaekwad as “infructuous” but the case involving Kapil Dev has still not been decided.

Jain had called Rangaswamy, Gaekwad and Kapil for a personal hearing on December 27 and 28 even though all three had stepped down from the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) in September and October, following the complaint filed by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) life member Sanjeev Gupta.

Gupta had claimed that all three don multiple cricketing roles, when as per the BCCI constitution, no person can occupy more than one post at the same time.

“Since they (Gaekwad, Rangaswamy) have resigned from their respective posts, the complaint has been disposed of. In Kapil’s case, the complainant needed more time to file an application, I have given him that,” Jain told PTI on Sunday.

Rangaswamy, who like Gaekwad is on the BCCI apex council, is no more involved with Indian Cricketers Assoication (ICA) as its director.

Gaekwad was a working group member which was set up for ICA’s formation and is also no more part of BCCI’s affiliation committee.

While Kapil and Rangaswamy were unavailable, Gaekwad deposed before Jain.

The case concerning BCCI employee Mayank Parikh, who also faces a conflict of interest charge, is not settled yet.

The Kapil-led CAC, when it was existent, had appointed the senior men’s and women’s head coach.

Being part of CAC is an honorary job and World Cup-winning captain Kapil had earlier made it clear that conflict of interest should not be applicable to those who are not being paid for their services.

Conflict of interest is a serious issue facing Indian cricket and the BCCI has sought Supreme Court’s directions on the matter.

tags
top news
‘Today’s youth doesn’t like anarchy, instability, nepotism’: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
‘Today’s youth doesn’t like anarchy, instability, nepotism’: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
‘Proud of you’: Robert Vadra to wife Priyanka after ‘manhandling’ by UP cops
‘Proud of you’: Robert Vadra to wife Priyanka after ‘manhandling’ by UP cops
5 wounded in mass stabbing at Hanukkah celebration in New York
5 wounded in mass stabbing at Hanukkah celebration in New York
India’s biggest detention camp nears completion
India’s biggest detention camp nears completion
Hemant Soren to take oath as 11th chief minister of Jharkhand
Hemant Soren to take oath as 11th chief minister of Jharkhand
India on alert as Pak army boosts ties with terrorists
India on alert as Pak army boosts ties with terrorists
WATCH: England cricketers Stokes and Broad involved in ugly on-field spat
WATCH: England cricketers Stokes and Broad involved in ugly on-field spat
Pejavara Mutt Chief Vishwesha Teertha Swami passes away in Karnataka
Pejavara Mutt Chief Vishwesha Teertha Swami passes away in Karnataka
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news