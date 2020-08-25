e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Craig McMillian appointed Bangladesh batting consultant for Sri Lanka series

Craig McMillian appointed Bangladesh batting consultant for Sri Lanka series

Bangladesh have appointed former New Zealand player Craig McMillan as batting consultant for their tour of Sri Lanka scheduled for later this year.

cricket Updated: Aug 25, 2020 21:13 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
PTI
Craig McMillan was the batting coach of New Zealand until the 2019 World Cup.
Craig McMillan was the batting coach of New Zealand until the 2019 World Cup.(Image Credit: ICC)
         

Former New Zealand batsman Craig McMillan has been appointed Bangladesh’s batting consultant for their upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.

The three-Test series in Sri Lanka begins from October 24 but the Bangladesh team will travel well in advance to meet the quarantine requirement.

ESPNCricinfo reported that McMillan has been appointed only for the Sri Lanka series though a permanent role is available after South African Neil McKenzie stepped down as batting coach earlier this month.

McMillan was the batting coach of the New Zealand team from 2014 to 2019 with his tenure ending with the World Cup last year.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
JEE, NEET to be held as per Sept schedule, says NTA amid calls for postponement
JEE, NEET to be held as per Sept schedule, says NTA amid calls for postponement
‘Not young or old, irresponsible people driving Covid-19 pandemic’: ICMR
‘Not young or old, irresponsible people driving Covid-19 pandemic’: ICMR
Stand-off with PLA pushes India to go for new snow-free axis to Ladakh
Stand-off with PLA pushes India to go for new snow-free axis to Ladakh
‘Kim Yo Jong no different, will rule North Korea with iron fist’: Experts
‘Kim Yo Jong no different, will rule North Korea with iron fist’: Experts
India-Vietnam meeting discusses China’s destabilising actions
India-Vietnam meeting discusses China’s destabilising actions
CBI summons 2 Mumbai police officers in Sushant Singh Rajput death probe
CBI summons 2 Mumbai police officers in Sushant Singh Rajput death probe
Govt makes FASTag mandatory to avail discounts at highway tolls
Govt makes FASTag mandatory to avail discounts at highway tolls
‘People are laughing’: Sanjay Jha on Congress leadership after CWC resolution
‘People are laughing’: Sanjay Jha on Congress leadership after CWC resolution
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Raigad building collapseAmitabh BachchanPrashant BhushanSushant Singh RajoutVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In