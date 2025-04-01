Cricket Australia rewards Sam Konstas with central contract ahead of upcoming Ashes

Explosive young opening batsman Sam Konstas was on Tuesday awarded his first central contract by Cricket Australia for the 2025-26 season, which includes the World Test Championship final and the Ashes against England. Sam Konstas was on Tuesday awarded his first central contract by Cricket Australia for the 2025-26 season.(AFP)

The 19-year-old Konstas made headlines against India in the Melbourne Boxing Day Test when he took on fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah to make a memorable debut 60 off 65 balls, with six fours and two sixes.

Konstas is one of 23 men's players on the Cricket Australia contracted list issued Tuesday.

"In Sam we see promising upside in a young player who will continue to develop at first-class level and in the international environment," said Australia's chair of selectors George Bailey.

Also new to the list is left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann, who was player of the series in the 2-0 Test win in Sri Lanka earlier this year with 16 wickets.

The 28-year-old was then reported by match officials for a suspect bowling action but subsequently cleared after testing at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane.

"Matt was outstanding once again in Sri Lanka and we believe he can play a key role across the next 18 months," said Bailey.

All-rounder Beau Webster, who scored 57 on his Test debut in the fifth India Test at Sydney and then hit the winning runs in the second innings, was retained after being upgraded to the contracted list during last season.

The 31-year-old can also bowl medium-fast or off-spin.

"In Beau's case he proved more than comfortable at Test level with bat and ball, adds an additional dimension in the field and to the balance of the side," Bailey said.

Australia will play South Africa in the World Test Championship final at Lord's in June followed by three Tests in the West Indies.

The first of five Ashes Tests is at Perth in November.

Cricket Australia contracted men's players 2025-26: Xavier Bartlett, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster, Adam Zampa.