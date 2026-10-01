ICC World Cup 2027 Schedule Announcement LIVE Updates: India's road through Africa takes shape

There is plenty at stake today than just dates on a calendar: the groups, the marquee fixtures, the distribution of matches across the 12 venues and the hosts for the knockout games. Plenty that can define a 57-match World Cup, unlike its previous editions. With 14 teams, a new three-stage structure and Australia as the defending champions, it is time to start marking the important dates on your calendar. Follow all the major announcements and fixtures here as they are revealed.