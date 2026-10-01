ICC World Cup 2027 Schedule Announcement LIVE Updates: India's road through Africa takes shape
ICC World Cup 2027 Schedule Announcement LIVE Updates: Follow all the latest updates as ICC reveals the fixtures, groups, venues, dates and knockout path for the upcoming ODI World Cup.
ICC World Cup 2027 Schedule Announcement LIVE Updates: So, the countdown to the ODI World Cup 2027 officially begins today. The road to the marquee tournament is all set to take shape. The ICC will unveil the full schedule in Cape Town, revealing each team's route through a tournament that returns to African soil after 24 years. Notably, three countries will host the 2027 edition: South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia....Read More
There is plenty at stake today than just dates on a calendar: the groups, the marquee fixtures, the distribution of matches across the 12 venues and the hosts for the knockout games. Plenty that can define a 57-match World Cup, unlike its previous editions. With 14 teams, a new three-stage structure and Australia as the defending champions, it is time to start marking the important dates on your calendar. Follow all the major announcements and fixtures here as they are revealed.
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- 1 Oct 2026, 07:36:41 PM IST
Super Series in World Cup 2027 explained
The three bottom-ranked teams will play a Super Series at the start of the tournament. The three teams will play each other once, meaning only three games will be played. The team finishing at the top will qualify for the 12-team group stage, while the other teams will be eliminated after playing just two matches. Which teams will take part in this Super Series will only be confirmed once all 14 qualified teams and their seedings are clear.
- 1 Oct 2026, 07:24:22 PM IST
Which teams have already qualified for the tournament?
Hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe have already qualified for the tournament as Full Member hosts. Namibia, although a host, does not earn automatic qualification, as it is an Associate nation.
Along with the two hosts, we have India, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, England, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who have qualified through the ODI rankings. The remaining four teams will be decided throigh a World Cup 2027 qualifier.
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- 1 Oct 2026, 06:30:58 PM IST
How World Cup 2027 will be different?
The 2027 edition of the World Cup will be markedly different from its previous editions. First of all, the field expands this time from 10 teams to 14 teams; next, the single-league format disappears. There will be a preliminary Super Series that will reduce the number of competitors to 12, followed by two groups of six and then a Super 7 round. Four teams go through to the semis from the Super 7.
The format is rigorous and looks designed to award consistency across multiple rounds.
- 1 Oct 2026, 06:10:48 PM IST
ICC set to announce the schedule for ODI World Cup 2027
Hell and welcome!!!!! The countdown to next year's biggest cricketing event will officially start tonight. All eyes now turn to Cape Town, as ICC is set to launch the complete schedule for the marquee tournament. The tournament in itself holds a lot of intrigue as comes with a revamped 14-team format. So folks get ready to find out some major answers around the tournament.
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