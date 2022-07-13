CSA scrap Australia ODIs to hold own T20 franchise league

Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed dropping out from the three-match bilateral ODI series in Australia scheduled for next January. The move is aimed at ensuring full participation of their key internationals for CSA’s inaugural T20 franchise league along the lines of IPL that is also scheduled to kick-off at the start of 2023.

It’s also an indicator of the cricket calendar being dictated by the more lucrative T20 leagues over bilateral action with CSA willing to risk their team’s qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup to be held in India.

The matches in Australia were part of the ICC ODI Super League that determines direct World Cup qualification. The top eight along with the hosts get a direct entry. South Africa currently are languishing at No 11 in the table with just four wins from 13 matches. If they fail to finish among the top eight, South Africa will have to go through a qualifying tournament next year with five Associate teams for the two remaining spots. Australia will be considered 3-0 winners of the series.

“While we are saddened at losing the crucial points, we are confident that our in-form Proteas team will garner the requisite points through the remaining games to secure automatic qualification to the showpiece event in India next year,” CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki said. “While CSA is committed to honouring its fixtures in respect of the Future Tours Programme there will sometimes be unforeseen circumstances that would negate this resolve.”

Moseki said four alternative options were presented to Cricket Australia to reschedule the series. “Unfortunately, and to our disappointment, none of these were acceptable to Cricket Australia,” he said. “CSA has agreed that ICC award Australia the competition points.”

CSA has invited interest from private investors to own teams in their proposed league and several IPL franchise owners are also known to be interested. “As difficult as this decision has been for CSA, the long-term sustainability of our new T20 League is reliant on having all our domestic players available for this exciting new addition to the CSA calendar.”

South Africa will now travel to Australia to play only the three Tests. They include the Boxing Day and New Year's Tests in Melbourne and Sydney respectively.