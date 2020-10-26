CSK knocked out of IPL 2020 after RR beat MI - Explained

cricket

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 08:05 IST

Chennai Super Kings regained some lost ground in the Indian Premier League 2020 on Sunday as they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 wickets at the Dubai International Stadium. They had the faintest chance of getting into the IPL playoffs and CSK players gave their best on Sunday. CSK bowlers restricted RCB batsmen to just 145 runs with Virat Kohli able to score a fifty. Then Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed 65 runs for CSK to take them to victory in 18.4 overs.

However, CSK’s faintest of hopes was also quashed on Sunday. For CSK to qualify these were the conditions:-

1. Kolkata Knight Riders (need to lose all their remaining matches)

2. Kings XI Punjab (need to beat KKR on Monday, lose their other 2 matches)

3. Sunrisers Hyderabad (need to lose at least 1 of their next 2 matches and by a big margin(s)

4. Rajasthan Royals (need to beat KXIP and KKR and lose to MI by a big margin)

But with RR winning against MI on Sunday, CSK are officially out of the top 4 race of IPL 2020. This will be the first time MS Dhoni-led CSK have failed to get into the top four of the Indian Premier League.

Gaikwad remained not out on 65 as he and Ambati Rayudu added 67 runs for the second wicket to set up CSK’s win chasing 146. MS Dhoni struck three boundaries before Gaikwad finished things up with a six. Beginning the chase, Faf Du Plessis and Gaikwad added 46 quick runs in the first five overs to provide CSK a brisk start. RCB finished their innings on 145/6.

They scored just 20 runs in the last three overs with Deepak Chahar and Sam Curram combining to share five wickets. Virat Kohli scored a half-century and smashed his 200th six in the IPL as he and AB de Villiers added 82 runs for RCB’s third wicket.