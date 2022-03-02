CWC 2022: Harmanpreet Kaur hopes to regain old touch, with mental coach's help

It will be justified exaggeration if Indian women’s cricket is spoken of as before July 20, 2017 and after that. Though gradually gaining attention with consistent TV coverage, women’s cricket landed bang on centre stage that day at Derby.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s whirlwind knock—an unbeaten 171 off 115 balls—stunned favourites Australia in that World Cup semi-final. The TV viewership was galloping even as Kaur’s innings grew, and though India fell short against England in the final, they had added millions of fans.

Life has come full circle for Kaur though. The T20 skipper, whose power-packed shots will be vital for the Mithali Raj-led India to go one better in the World Cup in New Zealand starting on Friday, though is only showing signs of finding her groove after a long slump. Since her 171*, joint sixth highest in women’s ODIs, she has managed only four half-centuries in 28 innings.

Kaur said on Wednesday that she felt really low because of her low scores, and the inability as a senior batter to help India win matches. However, the 32-year-old has been lifted after sessions with the team’s mental conditioning coach, Dr Mugdha Bavare. A refreshed Kaur hit a 63-ball 66 in the final ODI win against New Zealand, who won the series 4-1. A 104 that followed, in the warm-up win over South Africa, was also reassuring.

Though she didn’t bat in the next warm-up tie against West Indies due to wrist soreness, Kaur thinks the two knocks have helped gain confidence.

“There have been ups and downs with my performances. But 100 in the warm-up match and the knock against New Zealand have given me confidence. The rhythm I wanted, I got it. I have high expectations of myself because I know my importance for the team. Even if I want to do well, sometimes things aren’t going to be in your favour.”

Kaur rediscovered her form in the T20 Women’s Big Bash League in October-November. She aggregated 399 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 135.25 for Melbourne Renegades to be named Player of the Tournament. Standards though slipped in India colours. In the ODIs against New Zealand, she scored 10, 10 and 13 and was dropped for the fourth game before the match-winning knock.

“Mugdha ma’am has been of a lot of help... I was even going into a shell because the World Cup was coming.”

“I know people talk more about my 171. I set myself a standard with that knock (and) know I can play that kind of cricket. Maybe that’s why my smaller crucial knocks of 30, 40, 50 for whichever team are not getting enough importance. I don’t judge myself on numbers. What is important is, irrespective of however many I score, it should be enough for my team… Whenever the team needs me I should be there."

“Nothing is more painful than getting on the field and trying to give your 200% and not being able to deliver at that level; forget about people who have hopes on me.”

