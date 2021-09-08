Dale Steyn, AB de Villiers engage in amusing banter on Twitter over 'special' Jasprit Bumrah

Former South Africa cricketers Dale Steyn and AB de Villiers remain the best of friends, but in a fun banter, one tweet from the former fast bowler was such which Mr. 360 degree did not agree with. Shortly after India beat England by 157-run at the Oval to take a 2-1 lead in the Test series on the back of a supreme show by their bowlers, Steyn took to Twitter to express how bowlers are crucial in winning games for their team.

"Batters wow the crowd. Bowlers win you games," Steyn tweeted. Responding to it, de Villiers posted an inspection emoji.

Steyn was quick to respond to his former SA teammate, clarifying that his tweet was based on Jasprit Bumrah's terrific spell of bowling: "Haha! Besides you, but Bumrah was pretty special yesterday".

Batters wow the crowd

Bowlers win you games. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) September 7, 2021

And rightly so. It was Umesh Yadav, who picked up three wickets in the innings and six in the match, but Bumrah's outstanding figures of 2/27 on a pitch that was believed not to have much in it for bowlers turned the game on its head. Bumrah displayed a fine exhibition of reverse-swing bowling, dismissing Ollie Pope for 2 and Jonny Bairstow for a duck in two overs to have England lose four wickets for six runs after lunch.

Haha! Besides you 😉 but Bumrah was pretty special yesterday #nodrawswithspellslikethat — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) September 7, 2021

The banter continued between the two legends, with de Villiers replying to Steyn: "Well, next time maybe just say "well bowled, Bumrah?". The fans loved every bit of this amusing exchange on Twitter between the two.

Bumrah on Monday became the quickest Indian pacer to pick up 100 Test wickets, surpassing the legendary Kapil Dev. Playing the 24th Test of his career, Bumrah dismissed Ollie Pope with a brute of a delivery to castle his stumps and beat Kapil's long-standing record by a match.