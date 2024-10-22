Daryl Mitchell plays down pitch talk amidst slow-turning track rumours in Pune: 'We can't change the surface'

New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell has played down the pitch talk ahead of the second Test match against India as Pune is expected to prepare a slow-turning track after the hosts lost the first match in Bengaluru. The visitors produced a thrilling performance in Bengaluru to outclass India after bowling them out for just 46 in the first innings. It was New Zealand's first Test win on Indian soil since 1988, as they took a 1-0 lead in a three-match Test series. Daryl Mitchell attends a practice session ahead of their second Test cricket match against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.(AFP)

The Kiwi bowlers took advantage of the overcast conditions in the first innings to completely outclass the Indian batters, who registered their lowest-ever score at home.

The Indian team is desperately trying to bounce back in the series and relying on slow turning track in Pune to level the series.

However, Mitchell asserted that New Zealand will react to what comes in front of him as adapting to conditions will be the key for them.

“One thing we can't do is we can't change the surface, so for us, it's reacting to what's coming at us and adapting on the fly,” Mitchell told the media after New Zealand’s training session here on Tuesday.

“As Kiwis, that's what we pride ourselves on is (that) we get stuck into the moment, we stay where our feet are and we be as present as possible.”

“We can't change the wicket. What will be, will be. But I'm sure we'll come up with a plan and find a way to take 20 wickets and hopefully score a few runs as well,” he added.

Mitchell said the visitors would want to move on from the win at Bengaluru.

“Look, for us, it's another Test match now. It is (all about) what has been, has been. It is in the past. I'm obviously very grateful to win that Test match.

“But at the same time, it's a different ground, different surface and we'll just be ready to go for that first ball and get stuck in as the way we do,” he said.

'You've got to be confident in your plans': Mitchell

Mitchell said even though soil composition for the two Tests — black soil in Pune and red in Mumbai respectively — would come into play, he backed New Zealand to find a way.

“Every country has its different challenges. Galle (in Sri Lanka) was a different spinning wicket again to what we'll receive here and the likes of here in Mumbai in the next Test as well.

“Different soils, different clays. It's understanding the threats that each pitch will give you and trying to find ways to negate that.

“But also try to find ways to put pressure back on the bowlers as well. That's the nature of playing spin over here. You've got to be confident in your plans and how you want to go about your business and try and repeat that for long periods of time,” he added.