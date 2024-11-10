David Miller takes one-handed screamer to send Tilak Varma packing in 2nd T20I: 'Take a bow, unbelievable stuff'

South Africa's David Miller took a one-handed screamer to put an end to Tilak Varma's innings in the second T20I against India at the St George's Park in Gqeberha. The left-handed Tilak Varma, who was threatening to take the game away from the Proteas, was left shell-shocked once David Miller completed the phenomenal catch at covers off the bowling of captain Aiden Markram. This sensation brought an end to Tilak Varma's innings of 20 runs. David Miller takes a sensational catch in the second T20I vs India. ((X Images) )

On the final ball of the eighth over, Aiden Markram bowled a tossed up delivery to Tilak Varma, and the left-handed batter drove the ball towards cover.

Miller then stuck out his right hand, and he ended up plucking the ball out of thin air. The entire crowd and the rests of the Proteas lineup, were left ecstatic and they all celebrated in style, after seeing the back of Tilak Varma.

When Miller completed the catch, the commentators on air, could not stop raving about it, saying, “Take a bow, unbelievable stuff.”

India's top-order fails in second T20I

Sanju Samson, who scored 107 runs in the first T20I against South Africa, was dismissed for a duck in the second-match of the four-game series. His stumps were rattled on the third delivery of the match. Marco Jansen took his first wicket as Sanju Samson was not able to connect after making room.

Abhishek Sharma also disappointed as he registered his second failure in a row. The left-handed batter was dismissed after playing a knock of 4 runs.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav also disappointed and he was sent packing after scoring just 4 runs. In the end, Hardik Pandya played an unbeaten knock of 39 runs off 45 balls to help India post a total of 124/6 in the allotted twenty overs. For South Africa, it was a complete bowling effort as everyone chipped in.

Earlier, it was South Africa captain Aiden Markram who won the toss, and opted to bowl first. India went unchanged from the first T20I.

At the time of the toss, Aiden Markram said, "We are going to bowl first again. With rain around, that's the obvious part. Hope the bowlers use the moisture. Kruger is out, Hendricks is in. We are not concerned about the outcome or result."

On the other hand, Suryakumar Yadav said, "We wanted to bat first and play same brand of cricket, happy with the things in the last match. You always learn something or the other in every game. We want to continue the good habits. No changes, playing with the same XI."