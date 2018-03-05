David Warner can be a bit of a fool at times, says Graeme Smith

Former South African cricket team captain Graeme Smith has termed Australian cricketer David Warner a ‘fool’ following his animated celebrations after the dismissal of AB de Villiers on the fourth day of the first Test at Durban.

Warner was instrumental in the Australian cricket team getting rid of De Villiers for a duck, but what followed has been discussed widely in the cricket fraternity.

The Australian vice-captain gave an earful to South African opener Aiden Markram for his poor calling that had led to de Villiers’ run-out — a reaction that has been criticised by ex Proteas captain Smith.

“We’ve got used to Davey over the years. I think the less interest you take in him the better. He can be a bit of a fool at times. It best just to let him be,” Smith was quoted as saying by Sport24.

Warner had more trouble coming his way on Monday when CCTV footage from the Kingsmead ground in Durban showed him having a verbal altercation with South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

Warner had to be kept away from de Kock by Australian cricketers including their captain Steven Smith, who later on claimed that his deputy’s outburst was due to a personal attack by the South African cricketer.

Australia, meanwhile, completed a remarkable 118-run victory in the opening Test of the four-match series on Monday to take a vital 1-0 lead.