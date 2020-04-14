e-paper
Home / Cricket / David Warner joins TikTok after request from his 5-year-old daughter

David Warner joins TikTok after request from his 5-year-old daughter

cricket Updated: Apr 14, 2020 19:38 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Sydney
A file photo of David Warner.
A file photo of David Warner.(PTI)
         

With the coronavirus outbreak bringing the world to a standstill, sporting events across the globe have either been cancelled or suspended and that has seen sporting heroes spending time with fans on social media. And Australia opener David Warner has now opened a TikTok account and has asked fans to help him.

Taking to Instagram, Warner wrote: “Ok, I have zero idea what’s going on but have been told to do tik tok by my 5 year old @davidbullwarner31 and I have zero followers I need some help please and they love @tonesandi.”

 

Warner had earlier shaved his head in support of those working on the frontline for COVID-19. “Been nominated to shave my head in support of those working on the frontline #Covid-19 here is a time lapse. I think my debut was the last time I recall I’ve done this. Like it or not??” Warner said in an Instagram post with a video of the dashing left-hander trimming his hair in time-lapse mode.

The Australia opener has been constantly interacting with fans on social media and he took to Instagram to show fans a shoot from last year during the IPL where he is wielding the bat like a sword just as Ravindra Jadeja does after scoring a fifty.

READ: MS Dhoni still has cricket left in him: Suresh Raina

Taking to Instagram, he posted the video and wrote: “Throwback to this time last year to a commercial we were doing for @sunrisershyd Do you think I’ve got @royalnavghan covered for the sword?”

Warner’s teammate and former Australia skipper Steve Smith had said that he was hoping that the IPL is played out at some stage this year rather than getting cancelled due to the pandemic.

