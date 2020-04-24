David Warner reveals his ‘most annoying’ teammate in Sunrisers Hyderabad

cricket

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 18:01 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad teammates David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar engaged in a casual chat on Instagram on Friday and the two cricketers talked about their careers and about their teammates in the Indian Premier League franchise. The two cricketers have had on their fair share of competition while playing for their respective countries but in the IPL, they have played together quite a bit for SRH. Bhuvneshwar asked Warner to pick a dance teacher for himself and the most annoying cricketer in the SRH squad and on both occasions, he took the name of young Indian cricket team fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed who also featured a lot in Warner’s chat with Jonny Bairstow.

“If you have to select your dance teacher from SRH - who would you pick?,” Bhuvi asked Warner and the Aussie opener replied - “We had a ban on saying Khaleel’s name last night when I was speaking to Bairstow. Because he comes up in everything - who dances, who looks himself in the mirror, who thinks they have the best style, who posts the most on Instagram.”

Bhuvneshwar followed it up with another question:”And who is the most annoying, is it Khaleel?”

“Oh, man! I have never met someone who just ignores you all the time. ‘Khaleel, you have to be downstairs at 9 o’ clock’. ‘Okay, no problems’. At 9:15, Khaleel walks in and goes, ‘good morning, guys’!,” Warner said.

Bhuvneshwar also spoke about dismissing legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar for a duck during his Ranji Trophy days. “It was Sachin’s only duck in Ranji Trophy at the time. If a new kid can today get Virat out on zero, on not on zero, it will just boost their confidence. So, yeah, that’s what happened with me. After his wicket, it made me so confident, when I was bowling to anyone, I felt that I can get them out,” he said.