e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / David Warner reveals his ‘most annoying’ teammate in Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner reveals his ‘most annoying’ teammate in Sunrisers Hyderabad

Bhuvneshwar asked Warner to pick a dance teacher for himself and the most annoying cricketer in the SRH squad and on both occasions, he took the name of young Indian cricket team fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed.

cricket Updated: Apr 24, 2020 18:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
David Warner plays a shot.
David Warner plays a shot.(AP)
         

Sunrisers Hyderabad teammates David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar engaged in a casual chat on Instagram on Friday and the two cricketers talked about their careers and about their teammates in the Indian Premier League franchise. The two cricketers have had on their fair share of competition while playing for their respective countries but in the IPL, they have played together quite a bit for SRH. Bhuvneshwar asked Warner to pick a dance teacher for himself and the most annoying cricketer in the SRH squad and on both occasions, he took the name of young Indian cricket team fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed who also featured a lot in Warner’s chat with Jonny Bairstow.

READ: Bhuvneshwar recalls dismissing Sachin for duck in Ranji Trophy

“If you have to select your dance teacher from SRH - who would you pick?,” Bhuvi asked Warner and the Aussie opener replied - “We had a ban on saying Khaleel’s name last night when I was speaking to Bairstow. Because he comes up in everything - who dances, who looks himself in the mirror, who thinks they have the best style, who posts the most on Instagram.”

Bhuvneshwar followed it up with another question:”And who is the most annoying, is it Khaleel?”

“Oh, man! I have never met someone who just ignores you all the time. ‘Khaleel, you have to be downstairs at 9 o’ clock’. ‘Okay, no problems’. At 9:15, Khaleel walks in and goes, ‘good morning, guys’!,” Warner said.

READ: Rohit Sharma reveals his best five moments with Sachin Tendulkar

Bhuvneshwar also spoke about dismissing legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar for a duck during his Ranji Trophy days.  “It was Sachin’s only duck in Ranji Trophy at the time. If a new kid can today get Virat out on zero, on not on zero, it will just boost their confidence. So, yeah, that’s what happened with me. After his wicket, it made me so confident, when I was bowling to anyone, I felt that I can get them out,” he said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
In Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown exit plan, 1 principle and 2 crucial worries
In Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown exit plan, 1 principle and 2 crucial worries
Mystery of India’s lower death rates seems to defy coronavirus trend
Mystery of India’s lower death rates seems to defy coronavirus trend
World busy with Covid-19, Beijing pushes South China Sea agenda
World busy with Covid-19, Beijing pushes South China Sea agenda
Live: Coronavirus outbreak under control in country, says govt
Live: Coronavirus outbreak under control in country, says govt
China, world’s biggest electric vehicle market, charges to help ramp up sales
China, world’s biggest electric vehicle market, charges to help ramp up sales
‘He was a nightmare’: Anderson, Broad name toughest batsman to bowl at
‘He was a nightmare’: Anderson, Broad name toughest batsman to bowl at
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

cricket news