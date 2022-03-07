DC IPL 2022 Schedule: Delhi Capitals complete fixtures, match timings, venues and dates- All you need to know

IPL 2020 and 2021 runners-up Delhi Capitals will begin their Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) season against the Mumbai Indians on March 27 at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai. DC, led by Rishabh Pant, will look to put their finale loss behind them by getting off to a winning start against MI, led by Rohit Sharma.

DC are a part of Group A and will take on their fellow group members Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, and Lucknow Super Giants two times each. They will also play their Group B counterparts Punjab Kings twice apart from facing the remaining teams from the group once.

ALSO READ| MI IPL 2022 Schedule: Mumbai Indians complete fixtures, match timings, venues and dates- All you need to know

Match 1, March 27: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST

Match 2, April 2: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST

Match 3, April 7: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 4, April 10: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST

Match 5, April 16: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7.30pm - Wankhede Stadium

Match 6, April 20: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST

Match 7, April 22: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST

Match 8, April 28: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 9, May 1: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST

Match 10, May 5: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 11, May 8: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 12, May 11: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 13, May 16: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 14, May 21: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST