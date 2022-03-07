MI IPL 2022 Schedule: Mumbai Indians complete fixtures, match timings, venues and dates- All you need to know

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will begin their Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) campaign against the Delhi Capitals on March 27 at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai. MI, led by Rohit Sharma, is currently the most successful franchise and will face consecutive finalists DC, led by Rishabh Pant first up.

MI headline Group A and will take on their fellow group members Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Super Giants two times each. They will also play their Group B counterparts Chennai Super Kings twice apart from facing the remaining teams from the group once.

Match 1, March 27: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST

Match 2, April 2: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST

Match 3, April 6: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST

Match 4, April 9: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST

Match 5, April 13: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST

Match 6, April 16: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IS

Match 7, April 21: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 8, April 24: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 9, April 30: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 10, May 6: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IS

Match 11, May 9: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 12, May 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 13, May 17: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 14, May 21: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST