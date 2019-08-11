Dean Jones picks dream T20 side: Includes 1 Indian, Virat Kohli misses out

cricket

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 15:22 IST

Former Australian batsman Dean Jones has picked his all-time T20I XI and has even included players from yesteryear who have never played in the format. Quite interestingly, a number of players in this team have never been part of this format, but as per Jones, these players have the pedigree to adapt and adjust to any situation.

Australian Matthew Hayden and West Indian Gordon Greenidge will open the batting and Viv Richards will walk in at number 3. Brian Lara, Martin Crowe and Martin Crowe form the middle order while former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who is the sole Indian in the team, will be the wicket-keeper batsman.

Ian Botham, the former England all-rounder, is also the all-rounder in this side while Shane Warne will be the specialist spinner in the side. The fast bowlers contingent include Wasim Akram, Curtly Ambrose and Joel Garner.

Dean Jones’ dream T20 XI: Matthew Hayden, Gordon Greenidge, Sir Vivian Richards, Brian Lara, Martin Crowe, Ian Botham, MS Dhoni, Shane Warne, Wasim Akram, Curtly Ambrose, Joel Garner

Watch Jones pick his side:

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 15:22 IST