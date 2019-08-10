‘We are different types of players’: Babar Azam wants Virat Kohli comparisons to end

cricket

Pakistan top-order batsman Babar Azam wants people to stop comparing him with India skipper Virat Kohli as he believes the two are different type of players. Azam has time and again drawn comparisons to Kohli because of his consistency and social media are usually abuzz with such talks when the two teams clash during ICC tournaments. However, Azam feels such comparisons should end as this is something which fans focus on rather than the players.

“I don’t think there is or should be any comparison as we are different types of players,” Azam told PakPassion.net. “I just focus on my batting and working on my strengths and weaknesses and have no desire to be compared with any other cricketer.”

“I’m sure I speak for most cricketers when I say comparisons are only for fans and the media and we cricketers don’t really crave any comparisons or want to be compared to any current or former players as that just creates endless pressure.

“As great as he is, I don’t want to be compared to Virat (Kohli) or any other cricketer, I just want to win matches for my country as that is my only aim.”

Azam’s consistency and scoring-rate has made helped him draw comparisons with Kohli, who is regarded as one of the best batsmen in the history of the game. Recently, Azam became the second fastest batsman to score 3000 ODI runs and comparisons with Kohli had intensified.

“I think he’ll have a really good career if he keeps his feet on the ground, which I think he will. He’s got Virat’s hunger. I think he could be at some point in the future,” Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower had said after Azam scored a century to help Pakistan beat New Zealand in the group stage.

