India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli 19 runs away from breaking Javed Miandad’s 26-year-old record

India skipper Virat Kohli is on the cusp of adding a fresh feather into his illustrious cap when he takes to the field against Windies in the second ODI of the three-match at the Queen’s Park Oval Stadium in Port of Spain on Sunday. Kohli holds a stunning record against Windies in ODIs and he will look to better that in the next clash. Against all opposition he has faced in the 50-over format, Kohli’s average and strike rate after second-best against Windies. Moreover, his innings per fifty-plus score ratios of 1.94 is also second-best after 1.92 against New Zealand.

Kohli is currently the second-highest run-scorer against Windies in ODIs and if he manages to score 19 runs in the upcoming match, he will take the first spot in this illustrious list. Currently, legendary Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad tops the list.

However, Miandad took 64 innings to score 1930 runs against Windies and if Kohli manages to score at least 19 runs, he will go past the former Pakistan cricketer’s record in just 34 innings. This milestone has stood for almost 26 years as Miandad played his last ODI against West Indies in 1993.

The first match of the series was washed out due to rain in Guyana and both teams will be looking to draw the first blood in this clash in Trinidad. The last match of the three-match series will also be played at this series. Following the conclusion of the ODI series, the two teams will feature in two Tests in Antigua and Jamaica.

