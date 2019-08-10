e-paper
India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Chris Gayle on verge of surpassing Brian Lara’s massive record

The hard-hitting southpaw is on the verge of surpassing legendary Brian Lara to become the highest run-getter for West Indies in the 50-overs format.

cricket Updated: Aug 10, 2019 17:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chris Gayle of West Indies gets off the mark during the 1st ODI.(AFP)
         

Opener Chris Gayle is on the cusp of etching his name in history books when Windies locks horns against India in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on Friday. The hard-hitting southpaw is on the verge of surpassing legendary Brian Lara to become the highest run-getter for West Indies in the 50-overs format.

Also read: Throwback to time when Chahar almost collided with Cornwall – Watch

Lara, in his career, scored 10,48 runs in 295 ODIs. Gayle is just 7 runs away from smashing the record. He was dismissed for 4 in the rain-spoilt first ODI. The left-handed batsman has 10,342 runs at the moment in the ODIs in 295 matches.

Most runs for West Indies:

10,348: Brian Lara

10,342: Chris Gayle

12,408: Shivnarine Chanderpaul

8,648: Desmond Haynes

6,721: Vivan Richards

If Gayle manages to score a century in this clash and ends up with 107 runs, he will also become the leading run-scorer for Windies against India in ODIs. Gayle is currently at the fifth spot with Desmond Haynes leading the charts with 1,357 runs.

Also read: Will rain play spoilsport again in 2nd ODI?

Rain played spoilsport as the first one-dayer between India and the West Indies was called off after the home side scored 54 for 1 in 13 overs. The stop-start match, which was reduced to 34-over-a-side, was abandoned after a second rain interruption. More than an hour and a half later, the umpires decided to call off the match.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 17:35 IST

