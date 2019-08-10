Rahkeem Cornwall in WI Test squad: Throwback to time when Deepak Chahar almost collided with the 26-year-old – Watch

cricket

West Indies have included uncapped all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall in their Test squad in the upcoming home series against India. Cornwall has been making all the right moves and this call-up is a justified reward for his consistent performances. He might be uncapped on the international level but he has represented Windies A previously and recently, featured against India A as well. In the recently-concluded unofficial one-day series against, there was funny incident involving Cornwall and medium pacer Deepak Chahar.

When Cornwall was coming out to bat, Chahar deliberately walked in front of the big man while walking towards his fielding position. At the last moment, Chahar changed his course and avoided colliding with Cornwall. The players saw the funny side of it and were pictured smiling at Chahar’s antics.

Cornwall stands at a towering height of 6’6” and weighs around 140 kg (if he plays for WI, he will be the heaviest cricketer ever to play international cricket).

Despite his pedigree and talent, there were concerns around his weight and people believed that the big man might not be successful in international cricket owing to his massive physique. Last year, the local administration informed that they were doing everything possible to get Cornwall into shape - with the then chairman of selectors Courtney Browne admitting they have set-up a programme to help him ditch the pounds.

“We’re actually putting a programme in place for Rahkeem where we are actually going to have someone to manage him overall,” the former Test player told a local radio station.

However, not that the big man has made it to the cricket team, the management is clearly not too worried about his size. In 55 first-class matches, he has scored 2224 runs at an average of 24.43. With the ball, he has picked up 260 wickets at an impressive average of 23.60. During the tour game against the Indian side back in 2017, he troubled the famed Indian batting order as he took five wickets which included mainstays Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane.

