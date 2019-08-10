India vs West Indies: Meet Rahkeem Cornwall - Cricket’s new ‘mountain man’ and upcoming Windies star

cricket

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 16:20 IST

West Indies have included uncapped all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall in their Test squad in the upcoming home series against India. Cornwall has been making all the right moves and this call-up is a justified reward for his consistent performances. The 26-year-old caught the eye of the cricketing world when impressed against the Indian side back in 2017 in a tour game. He is an all-rounder from the islands of Antigua and is perhaps the heaviest cricketer ever. He stands at a towering height of 6’6” and weighs around 140 kg (if he plays for WI, he will be the heaviest cricketer ever to play international cricket).

Despite his pedigree and talent, there were concerns around his weight and people believed that the big man might not be successful in international cricket owing to his massive physique. Last year, the local administration informed that they were doing everything possible to get Cornwall into shape - with the then chairman of selectors Courtney Browne admitting they have set-up a programme to help him ditch the pounds.

“We’re actually putting a programme in place for Rahkeem where we are actually going to have someone to manage him overall,” the former Test player told a local radio station.

However, not that the big man has made it to the cricket team, the management is clearly not too worried about his size. In 55 first-class matches, he has scored 2224 runs at an average of 24.43. With the ball, he has picked up 260 wickets at an impressive average of 23.60. During the tour game against the Indian side back in 2017, he troubled the famed Indian batting order as he took five wickets which included mainstays Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane.

The upcoming Test series will be a test for the young man, both for his skills and fitness as this Indian team, which is the number 1 ranked side in the world, will surely look to put pressure on him.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 12:52 IST