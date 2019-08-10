‘Welcome home red beast’: MS Dhoni gets a new car, Sakshi shares photo

cricket

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s passion for bikes and cars is not a secret. The wicketkeeper-batsman has a huge collection of vehicles. And now, it seems Dhoni has added another one to the collection. While Dhoni is away in Kashmir serving with the Indian Army, his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni shared a picture of the new car in his garage.

Sakshi took to Instagram to share the picture of the new car, a Jeep Grand Cherokee.“Welcome home #redbeast! Your toy is finally here @mahi7781, really missing you!’ she wrote in the caption.

The car is reportedly priced between Rs 80-90 lakh in India.

The former Indian cricket team captain is the owner of several high-end vehicles including Ferrari 599 GTO, Hummer H2, the GMC Sierra when it comes to four-wheelers. In two wheelers, the stumper has some great additions like Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate Hellcat, BSA, Suzuki Hayabusha and a Norton Vintage beside several other bikes.

Dhoni had taken a two-month break from cricket to serve his Territorial Army battalion in Jammu and Kashmir and is currently in Pulwama district along with other members of the regiment.

