India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Weather report: Will rain play spoilsport again?

The first One Day International (ODI) between India and West Indies was called off after just 13 overs as rain played spoilsport at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The match was already reduced to 34 overs due to a delayed start. Eventually only 13 overs could be bowled in the match as it continued to rain in Guyana and umpires deemed that play could not be possible. Indian captain Virat Kohli was particularly unhappy with the end result as he said during the post match presentation that a rain-affected match is the worst part of cricket.

The two teams are set to play the 2nd ODI on Sunday at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad. The good news for fans is that the weather is expected to remain clear in the city on Sunday and a full match is expected to take place.

As per Accuweather, the weather forecast suggests a partly cloudy day in the morning and in the afternoon. But the chances of rainfall lies low between 20 per cent in the early mornign hours to going down to 7 per cent by the afternoon.

“It’s probably the worst part of cricket, a stop-start is never a good feeling. Either it should rain out or play the full game. The more stops you have, the more you want to be careful to ensure that the players don’t injure themselves,” the skipper said.

