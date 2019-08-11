Virat Kohli aces the Bottle Cap Challenge, Ravi Shastri adds unique touch - Watch

cricket

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 08:37 IST

Jumping on the recent bandwagon, Indian captain Virat Kohli became the latest celebrity to join the bottle cap challenge. He shared the video on his Twitter account Team India’s coach Ravi Shastri lend his voice to the same which made the video rather dramatic. Kohli shared a video on Twitter and wrote “Better late than never,#BottleCapChallenge”.

In the video, the skipper can be seen holding his bat and keeping his eyes fixed on the bottle. With a clean swing of the bat, he then proceeds to open the cap of the bottle. All the while Shastri describes the proceedings in his own booming voice.

“He’s a got a wide range of shots, what is he doing to do,” Shastri can be heard saying when the video begins.

As soon as Kohli removes the Bottle Cap, Shastri can be heard saying “Oh, what a shot that is, a flick of the wrist and way she goes, what a shot”.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju was also not able to resist the trend of Bottle Cap Challenge.

Rijiju had taken to Twitter and shared his video taking up the challenge.

“The spirit of sportsmanship must remain forever,” he had captioned the video.

Earlier, India batsman Shikhar Dhawan, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and England pacer Jofra Archer had also taken the challenge.

Dhawan and Singh uncapped the bottle by playing a shot targeting the bottle cap. Whereas, Archer had bowled a ball to remove the bottle cap.

Kohli is currently playing against West Indies. Under his leadership, the team defeated Windies 3-0 in the three-match T20I series.

The first ODI of the three-match series was abandoned due to rain on Aug 8. India and West Indies lock horns in the second ODI later today.

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 08:36 IST