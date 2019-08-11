India vs West Indies: Team India’s Predicted XI for 2nd ODI – Debut expected

cricket

Team India will look to draw first blood in the series when they lock horns against West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match at the Queen’s Park Oval Stadium in Port of Spain on Sunday. The first match was abandoned out due to rain in Guyana and both teams will be eager to open their account in the upcoming clash. Virat Kohli and his troops will look to continue their dominance on the tour while the hosts will be eager to pull things back after being blanked 3-0 in the T20I series. Let’s take a look at the eleven which India could field in the this clash.

Rohit Sharma

Opener Rohit Sharma has been in sensational form ever since the World Cup and he also played crucial innings in the T20I series against West Indies. The India vice-captain will be hopeful of a similar show in the upcoming clash as well. Rohit will be well rested for this clash as he was not included in the final T20I and could bat in the washed out first ODI.

Shikhar Dhawan

Opener Shikhar Dhawan will look to make amends after going through a rough patch in the T20I series. Dhawan still seems to be recovering, at least mentally, from the hit that he took from Pat Cummings in India’s World Cup group stage encounter against Australia that ruled him out from the rest of the tournament.

Virat Kohli

Skipper Virat Kohli slammed a majestic half-century in the third T20I to mark his return to form after couple of average performances series. Kohli is also on the verge of setting a big record as he needs just 19 more runs to become the all-time leading run-getter against Windies.

Rishabh Pant

Wicket-keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is expected to bat at the crucial number four spot. KL Rahul batted at this spot in the World Cup until Dhawan’s injury but it seems the team management gave Pant their thumbs up after leaving KL Rahul out from the eleven for the first ODI.

Shreyas Iyer

Middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer made his return into the ODI set-up in the first match after a gap of 18 months. Iyer remains a long-term prospect for Team India and he is likely to get an extended run in the team to fulfill his potential for the ‘Men in Blue’.

Kedar Jadhav

There were talks regarding the end of road for middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav after a dismal World Cup but he continues to remain in the team’s plan. He was included for the first ODI and is set to retain his place in the side. Jadhav can also chip in with a few overs apart from hitting the ball big and that tips the scale in his favour.

Ravindra Jadeja

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is set for an extended stay in the team after his heroics against New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final. Apart from batting and bowling, Jadeja’s incredible fielding ability makes him a priceless asset for Team India.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Fast-bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been in good rhythm against Windies and India will want him to have an extended stay in the team before resting him. His economy rate has been good on the tour thus far and he will look to add wickets in his kitty in the next match.

Mohammed Shami

Fast-bowler Mohammed Shami was rested for the T20I series and he will be one of the first names on the team sheet as far as bowling department in concerned. In the absence of rested Jasprit Bumrah, Shami will lead the Indian attack against Windies.

Kuldeep Yadav

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav is slowly and steadily regaining his lost form which made his one of the most potent spinners in the world. He scalped the prized wicket of Chris Gayle in the first ODI and that will certainly boost his confidence going into this match.

Navdeep Saini

India could hand Navdeep Saini his much-awaited ODI debut in this clash. He did exceedingly well in the T20I series where he ended with five wickets in three matches. The time may just be right to hand him his maiden ODI cap considering he is going through a rich vein of form.

