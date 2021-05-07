'Once you saw how people were suffering, it was disturbing': Deep Dasgupta on rising Covid cases in India

Former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta opened up on being inside the Indian Premier League 2021 bio-bubble amid the ongoing pandemic and said that he started to feel a bit worried after the number of cases started rising in New Delhi. The 14th edition of IPL was suspended after several players and staff members inside the bubble were tested positive of the virus.

But Dasgupta maintained that he felt completely safe inside the bubble, and was more worried about his family members in Noida and Kolkata.

"I wouldn't say bio bubble created this time was porous compared to last time in UAE. We were well taken care of and I felt secure," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"However, as the cases started rising in Delhi, I was a bit wary. Once you saw how people were suffering, it was disturbing. Also. I was tense as my parents still live in Noida. So, I was always thinking about them,” Dasgupta added.

“Once cases started rising in Kolkata, then it was my wife and kids that I was thinking about. But they would tell me that you take care, we are just doing fine,” he further said.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Shreevats Goswami also said that the Indian players tried to calm down the overseas stars, who were worried after seeing the things happening on the outside.

“Obviously you are not oblivious to what's happening on the outside. When you see people dying because of lack of oxygen, hospitals running out of bed, you feel. For the foreigners, obviously, it was scary, what they saw and read on Twitter,” Goswami said.

"We Indian players would try to comfort them that don't worry things will be okay. Some of them were like 'what if we get COVID over here? Will our health insurance policy work?" he added.

It still remains to be seen when the IPL 2021 would resume. The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, in an interview with The Indian Express on Thursday, had said that it is too early to take a call on the same.

