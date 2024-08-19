Deepti Sharma's clutch six under severe pressure seals Hundred title for London Spirit, epic celebrations take the cake

Deepti Sharma showcased immense composure under pressure as London Spirit clinched their first-ever title in the Hundred Women's competition. On Sunday, the Heather Knight-led team triumphed over Welsh Fire by four wickets in a nail-biting final at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground. With the Spirit needing four runs off the last three balls, the possibility of a Super Five loomed large. However, Deepti ensured there were no further twists, sealing the victory with a six. Deepti Sharma hit a title-winning six for the London Spirit at the Hundred(X)

The left-handed Deepti, who had initially struggled to find her rhythm, delivered when it mattered most. Facing Hayley Matthews, she launched a powerful shot down the ground for six, scoring an unbeaten 16 and propelling her team to victory.

Watch her match-winning six:

London Spirit's chase of 116 was far from straightforward, as they found themselves under significant pressure, primarily due to a fiery spell from Shabnim Ismail. The pace bowler was in top form, claiming three crucial wickets and finishing with figures of 3 for 24 in her four overs. Ismail's victims included key players Meg Lanning, Heather Knight, and Danielle Gibson, putting Welsh Fire in a strong position.

Danielle Gibson, who had looked dangerous with a quickfire 22 off nine balls, became Ismail's third scalp, further intensifying the pressure on London Spirit. However, despite Ismail's heroics, the Spirit managed to stay in the hunt, with Deepti stepping up despite significant pressure.

The London Spirit dugout was on an emotional rollercoaster as Deepti delivered the final blow. The team's jubilation was palpable, and their reaction has since gone viral on social media, capturing the excitement of the historic moment.

Watch as players in the Spirit dugout anxiously look at the ball sailing through six:

After the match, London Spirit skipper Heather Knight admitted that the team was on edge as Deepti struggled to find her footing during the final. Failing to score a boundary off her first 15 balls, the pressure was mounting.

Interestingly, Deepti Sharma's partner at the other end was none other than Charlie Dean, the England player she had famously run out at the non-striker's end nearly two years ago, a moment that had stirred significant controversy in the cricketing world. That incident, which helped India secure an away series win, had divided fans and experts alike. However, when Deepti hit the match-winning six, both players embraced in celebration, signalling that they had moved past the controversy that once polarised the cricket community.