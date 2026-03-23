Delhi Capitals break silence on Mitchell Starc's availability for IPL 2026: ‘If he doesn't come, there's no…'

Delhi Capitals will be without pacer Mitchell Starc for the initial few matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. But as of now, even the franchise doesn't know how many matches the Australian speedster will miss, as there has been no communication with Cricket Australia. Last week, it was confirmed that the 36-year-old would join the team late, as his workload continues to be managed with the upcoming international calendar in mind. Mitchell Starc will represent the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026. (PTI)

Starc had played all five Ashes Tests; however, he hasn't played any competitive game since January 2026. He announced his T20I retirement last year and hence wasn't a part of the World Cup, which concluded in March with India lifting the trophy for the third time.

The upcoming few months will see Australia taking on Bangladesh, New Zealand and India in Tests, and Cricket Australia wants to keep its premier pacer in good shape; hence, Starc's workload will be managed.

Also Read: Mitchell Starc's late IPL 2026 arrival for Delhi Capitals leads to scrutiny: ‘What is Cricket Australia even doing?’ On Monday, when Delhi Capitals head coach Hemang Badani was asked about Starc's availability, he said that an answer can only be given by him once some contact is established with Cricket Australia, as an NOC is awaited.

“We are waiting to get the NOC from Cricket Australia. Once we get that, we will know when he will join us," Badani told reporters in New Delhi on Monday.

“We are in constant touch with CA. He had a bowl a few days back. Unless Cricket Australia signs off on him that he is fit to play, there is little a franchise can do," he added.

On the other hand, Director of Cricket Venugopal Rao said that Starc's fitness remains a concern.

“He is coming; it is just a question of getting the NOC from Cricket Australia. They are monitoring, we are monitoring (his fitness and workload)," he said.

Axar sounds optimistic Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel sounded more optimistic, saying Starc can come at any time. He also said that there is no temptation to seek a replacement player for now.

“It is tough to answer that at this stage. If Starc gets NOC, he can also come before the first match. We are waiting for that update. If he doesn’t come, there is no temptation to replace a left-arm pacer with a left-arm pacer," said Axar.

“It is about team combination. Having said that, Natajaran is doing really well and is 100 per cent fit,” he added.

Starc was Delhi Capitals' second-highest wicket-taker last season, picking up 14 wickets in 11 matches. The franchise retained him after bringing him on board for INR 11.75 crore at the auction.

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants on April 1. Starc is not the only Australian pacer to miss the initial few games of the tournament, as Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are also set to arrive late.