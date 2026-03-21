Mitchell Starc's late IPL 2026 arrival for Delhi Capitals leads to scrutiny: ‘What is Cricket Australia even doing?’

Former India batter Aakash Chopra questioned Cricket Australia after it was confirmed that even Mitchell Starc would arrive late for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The Delhi Capitals pacer is the latest Australian player to confirm that he will join his franchise late, as his workload will be managed ahead of the upcoming hectic Test schedule in 2026-27. Earlier, it was confirmed that Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood would join Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) late, as they are yet to recover from their injuries fully. Mitchell Starc would arrive late for IPL 2026. (AFP)

However, Starc has not played any competitive cricket since January. He played all five Tests in the Ashes and represented the Sydney Sixers in some Big Bash League (BBL) games. However, his retirement from T20Is left him free for two months, and he was even spotted doing commentary for the multi-format series between India and Australia Women, which marked Alyssa Healy's last international assignment.

Chopra is not pleased that Cricket Australia is not allowing the pace trio of Cummins, Hazlewood and Starc to join their franchises from the beginning, and has called for stricter rules.

Also Read: Mitchell Starc joins Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood; set to miss Delhi Capitals' initial few IPL 2026 matches “I’m thinking, now if Starc is also not coming at the start, what is Cricket Australia even doing? You didn’t let Hazlewood come. Cummins isn’t coming. And now you’re holding Starc back, too. He is absolutely fit. He’s already said goodbye to T20Is. What has he even done in the last two months? After the Ashes, he hasn’t played any cricket at all. Despite that, you told him, ‘No, let him be, we’re not making him play, you take your rest because there’s a big Test season ahead, five Test matches against India.’ That’s right before the next IPL. Why are you doing this now?” said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

“Although Delhi have options like Lungi Ngidi, Dushmantha Chameera, and Kyle Jamieson. But Starc is Starc. If Starc isn’t there, then I see this as a bit of a problem. Teams will have to start thinking about what to do. Because if there’s no actual injury and it’s just workload management, which you anticipate because injuries might increase, so let’s manage workload and skip the IPL for a few days, then the franchises will have to take a call. What are we supposed to do and why are we doing this?” added Chopra.

Franchises need to ask questions Chopra also said that the IPL franchises need to be more proactive and ask questions about availability, as they splash huge sums on them at the auction. However, the former Indian opener made it clear that he's not questioning the players' integrity.

“When we’re hiring players from all over the world, in fact, we’re the ones providing the most employment to players, but when our marquee league comes around, you’re not available. So that won’t sit well at all. Why are you leaving?” asked Chopra.

“This is something Indian franchises will have to think about. If we’re providing so much employmentbut players aren’t available to us, how will it work? I’m not saying anyone’s doing this intentionally,” he added.

The IPL 2026 season is slated to begin on March 28 with the tournament opener between RCB and SRH. Delhi Capitals will play their first match on April 1 against Lucknow Super Giants.