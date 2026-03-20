Mitchell Starc joins Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood; set to miss Delhi Capitals' initial few IPL 2026 matches

Mitchell Starc is set to miss the initial phase of IPL 2026, leaving Delhi Capitals without the left-arm pace spearhead they were expected to build around at the start of the season. For the Capitals, this is a major early setback involving a senior fast bowler signed to lead the attack. Mitchell Starc for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025. (X images)

Cricket Australia reported that Starc will not be available when the tournament begins next weekened, with his return to franchise duty dependent on how his return-to-play protocols progress over the coming weeks. Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are also set to miss the start of the competition for their respective franchises, but Starc’s absence lands differently because of the role he was expected to play for the Capiatls from ball one.

Why Starc’s delayed arrival matters for Delhi Capitals This is significant because of what Starc offers a T20 side seeking clarity in high-pressure overs. He remains one of the few fast bowlers in world cricket who can shape games with the new ball, and also return at the death with enough experience to handle volatile match situations. Delhi were banking on him to set the tone for the season with the ball.

Cricket Australia said the 36-year-old is being carefully handled after a heavy workload over the last 12 months. Notably, Starc played all five Ashes Tests and appeared in the back end of the Big Bash League, while also bowling more balls in Test cricket over that period than every paceman apart from India’s Mohammed Siraj. That explains the caution being taken, even if it leaves Delhi short in their opening stretch.

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Cummins and Hazlewood are in a similar boat, with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru also set to begin without their Australian quicks. Cricket Australia added that Starc’s timeline, like those of Cummins and Hazlewood, will depend on progress over the next few weeks. For the Capitals, it means that the wait may not be season-long; however, it will impact their launch into the campaign.

Notably, the Capitals bought Starc at the IPL 2025 mega auction for INR 11.75 cr. Mitchell Starc featured in 11 games for the franchise in the last edition, taking 14 wickets at an economy rate of over 10. However, it is not the mere numbers by which one judges the impact of the bowler. Starc’s mere presence in the attack makes a bowling side look more threatening, and his ability to perform in big matches is what the franchises pay big money for. The Capitals will hope to build a solid foundation in his absence, so that his return helps them power the final phase of the campaign.