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Delhi smash domestic women’s T20 record with 262/6 as Tanisha Singh century powers 108-run rout of Hyderabad

Delhi surpassed the previous record of 257/2, set by Goa against Arunachal Pradesh in the 2019-20 season.

Updated on: Oct 29, 2026, 14:16:19 IST
By HT Sports Desk
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Playing in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy in Pune, Delhi posted a mammoth 262/6 against Hyderabad - the highest total in domestic women’s T20 cricket. They surpassed the previous record of 257/2, set by Goa against Arunachal Pradesh in the 2019-20 season.

Tanisha Singh has been in impressive form lately (Tanish Singh Instagram)
Tanisha Singh has been in impressive form lately (Tanish Singh Instagram)

Delhi’s charge was led by opener Tanisha Singh, who smashed 119 off 47 balls. After fellow opener Vanshika Lila fell cheaply, Tanisha raced to her hundred off just 38 balls, equalling the joint third-fastest century in women’s T20 cricket. She and Priya Punia (59) added 188 runs for the second wicket before contributions from the lower order helped Delhi to the record total.

Hyderabad used as many as eight bowlers, but none of them could stem Delhi’s onslaught as the batters smashed 42 fours and five sixes. Pooja Vanka was the only bowler to return respectable figures, taking 4/32 and dismissing Punia, Shweta Sehrawat and Nazma Khan.

Around a month ago, Tanisha had also impressed for India A against Australia A, scoring 92 in the first innings. In the same innings, Priya Punia scored 46 off 65 balls and followed it up with 59 off 77 in the second, laying the foundation for India A’s 281-run victory.

 
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