Destructive batting doesn't mean hitting pacers out of the ground: Pathan says Pant should have shown 'responsibility'

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan feels Rishabh Pant should have batted a little more sensibly during India's second innings, especially since the team had received a setback in the form of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara's wickets in quick succession early on Day 6.

Pant scored 41 off 88 balls with four boundaries in his usual fashion – trying to get on top of the bowlers – but the same approach led to him losing his wicket as he tried to hoick Trent Boult and was out caught.

Also Read | 'When you play among each other, it's never that intense': Harbhajan explains why New Zealand 'deserve to be champions'

Pathan feels that as destructive a batsman as Pant is, the batsman should have acted a little more responsible given the kind of situation India was in. Pant's knock was the lone innings of character in India's second innings as the team folded for 170, setting New Zealand just 139 to get, a target they achieved with ease.

"I know Rishabh Pant plays very well in a destructive fashion. But destructive batting doesn't mean that you walk down the wicket to pace bowlers and try to hit them out of the ground. Some responsibility was required," Pathan said during a discussion on Star Sports.

"If we talk about proper cricketing reasons where we went wrong in this match, it was even after the first innings. But after that, the second innings batting was extremely disappointing because the ball was not moving that much in the second innings. So, they could have batted more responsibly there."

Also Read | 'It was an absolute disgrace': Former World Cup winning all-rounder lambasts India's bowling in WTC final

Another point which Pathan made was India's aggressive approach against the short-pitched deliveries, saying they could have seen the short stuff through. Besides, the former all-rounder reckons India could have gone ahead with an extra batsman, preferably a seam-bowling all-rounder who could have given some additional overs as well. The only fast-bowling all-rounder from the squad is Shardul Thakur but he was left out of the 15 that was picked before the start of the WTC final.

"I also felt that when they were bowling the bouncers against the Indian batsmen, they were trying to play the pull shot instead of taking it on the body. It means there a slight shortage of commitment was also seen," noticed Pathan.

"They played a batsman short. I was saying this even before the Test match started but that is my thinking. Then we do not have a fast-bowling all-rounder like New Zealand have. Getting one in is also slightly difficult."