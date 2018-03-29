 ‘Devastating, tough to watch’ - how Twitter reacted to Steve Smith’s tearful apology | cricket | Hindustan Times
‘Devastating, tough to watch’ - how Twitter reacted to Steve Smith’s tearful apology

Steve Smith appeared before the media when he landed in Sydney on Thursday and tearfully apologised for his actions, which led to many ex-cricketers lending support to the former Australian cricket team captain on Twitter.

cricket Updated: Mar 29, 2018 19:00 IST
HT Correspondent
Former Australian cricket captain Steve Smith reacts as he speaks to the media in Sydney, Thursday, March 29, 2018, after being sent home from South Africa following a ball tampering scandal.
Former Australian cricket captain Steve Smith reacts as he speaks to the media in Sydney, Thursday, March 29, 2018, after being sent home from South Africa following a ball tampering scandal. (AP)

Steve Smith appeared before the media when he landed in Sydney on Thursday and tearfully apologised for his actions, taking full ownership for the ball-tampering incident as the captain of the Australian cricket team.

This was the second time since the misdemeanour came to light last Saturday that Smith has confronted the media. But he broke down in tears whilst making his statement this time around.

“To all of my teammates, to fans of cricket all over the world and to all Australians who are disappointed and angry. I’m sorry,” Smith said.

“I take full responsibility ... There was a failure of leadership, of my leadership. I’ll do everything I can to make up for my mistake and the damage it’s caused.

READ | Darren Lehmann steps down as Australian cricket team coach

“I don’t blame anyone. I’m the captain of the Australian team. It’s on my watch and I take responsibility for what happened last Saturday,” Smith said owning up to his position as a leader.

“Cricket is the greatest sport in the world. It’s been my life and I hope it can be again. I’m sorry and I’m absolutely devastated.

READ | Australian cricket crisis stems from ‘entitlement culture’

“If any good can come of this, if there can be a lesson to others then I hope I can be a force for change. I know I’ll regret this for the rest of my life. I’m absolutely gutted. I hope in time I can earn back respect and forgiveness,” Smith tearfully ended seeking forgiveness.

And Twitter reacted with sympathy as several former cricketers lent their support to the 28-year-old.

