‘Devastating, tough to watch’ - how Twitter reacted to Steve Smith’s tearful apology

Steve Smith appeared before the media when he landed in Sydney on Thursday and tearfully apologised for his actions, taking full ownership for the ball-tampering incident as the captain of the Australian cricket team.

This was the second time since the misdemeanour came to light last Saturday that Smith has confronted the media. But he broke down in tears whilst making his statement this time around.

“To all of my teammates, to fans of cricket all over the world and to all Australians who are disappointed and angry. I’m sorry,” Smith said.

“I take full responsibility ... There was a failure of leadership, of my leadership. I’ll do everything I can to make up for my mistake and the damage it’s caused.



“I don’t blame anyone. I’m the captain of the Australian team. It’s on my watch and I take responsibility for what happened last Saturday,” Smith said owning up to his position as a leader.

“Cricket is the greatest sport in the world. It’s been my life and I hope it can be again. I’m sorry and I’m absolutely devastated.

“If any good can come of this, if there can be a lesson to others then I hope I can be a force for change. I know I’ll regret this for the rest of my life. I’m absolutely gutted. I hope in time I can earn back respect and forgiveness,” Smith tearfully ended seeking forgiveness.

And Twitter reacted with sympathy as several former cricketers lent their support to the 28-year-old.

DEVASTATING! — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) March 29, 2018

Tough to watch Cameron & Steve go through the 2 statements they just made. They will learn from this & be better in the future I’m sure! — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) March 29, 2018

‘Good people make mistakes’ .. I honestly think Steve Smith & Cam Bancroft are decent guys who had a moment of madness .. they deserve a 2nd chance and hopefully get the right support around them now .. Takes a lot guts to do what they did today .. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 29, 2018

2 out of the 3 players fronting up to the media .. Speaking honestly and in great regret .. 1 speaking through a statement on social media .. !!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 29, 2018

Just seen @stevesmith49’s press conference. As a parent, I’m gutted for him & his family!



Shout me down if you want, but I’m speaking as a parent!



It will get better mate! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) March 29, 2018

Haven't Australia made enough of a spectacle of Steve Smith? I'm blown by what he is being put through. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 29, 2018