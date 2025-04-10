Dhoni set to return as CSK skipper after Gaikwad ruled out to injury

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is set to return as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season after regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament with a fractured elbow. MS Dhoni, who showed flashes of brilliance in his brief but explosive innings against Punjab Kings on Tuesday, has led CSK to titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023. (AFP)

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed the development on Thursday, a day before the five-time winners host defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

“Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of IPL with fracture on elbow. MS Dhoni to take over as captain,” the Kiwi told mediapersons in Chennai.

“We are disappointed and feel for him. We appreciate the efforts that he has made in terms of trying to play, but unfortunately, he will be out of the tournament,” Fleming added.

Gaikwad, 28, sustained a blow to his elbow while facing Tushar Deshpande in CSK’s match against Rajasthan Royals on March 30. Though he featured in the next two games, against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, scans have now confirmed a fracture.

“Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of the season due to a hairline fracture of the elbow. MS Dhoni to lead. Get well soon, Rutu!,” CSK posted on their X account.

Gaikwad’s absence will be a major blow to the struggling CSK who have lost four of their five matches and currently languish at the ninth spot in the ten-team competition. The right-hander from Pune has been CSK’s top run-getter in three of the last four seasons and is CSK’s second-highest scorer in the ongoing season behind Rachin Ravindra.

Dhoni, who showed flashes of brilliance in his brief but explosive innings against Punjab Kings on Tuesday, has led CSK to titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023.

This is not the first occasion of Dhoni taking over CSK captaincy mid season. In 2022, Ravindra Jadeja was appointed CSK captain but Dhoni was handed back the reins after CSK’s poor show in first eight games. CSK eventually finished ninth that year with only four wins in 14 matches.

Gaikwad took over from Dhoni in 2024 and led them to a fifth-place finish with seven wins and as many losses. Crucially, he firmly established himself as one of CSK’s batting mainstays, ending the season with 583 runs that placed him only behind Virat Kohli (741) in top scorer’s list.