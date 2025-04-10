Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dhoni set to return as CSK skipper after Gaikwad ruled out to injury

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 10, 2025 07:55 PM IST

The 28-year-old’s absence will be a big blow to the struggling CSK who host defending champions KKR on Friday

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is set to return as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season after regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament with a fractured elbow.

MS Dhoni, who showed flashes of brilliance in his brief but explosive innings against Punjab Kings on Tuesday, has led CSK to titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023. (AFP)
MS Dhoni, who showed flashes of brilliance in his brief but explosive innings against Punjab Kings on Tuesday, has led CSK to titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023. (AFP)

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed the development on Thursday, a day before the five-time winners host defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

“Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of IPL with fracture on elbow. MS Dhoni to take over as captain,” the Kiwi told mediapersons in Chennai.

“We are disappointed and feel for him. We appreciate the efforts that he has made in terms of trying to play, but unfortunately, he will be out of the tournament,” Fleming added.

Gaikwad, 28, sustained a blow to his elbow while facing Tushar Deshpande in CSK’s match against Rajasthan Royals on March 30. Though he featured in the next two games, against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, scans have now confirmed a fracture.

“Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of the season due to a hairline fracture of the elbow. MS Dhoni to lead. Get well soon, Rutu!,” CSK posted on their X account.

Gaikwad’s absence will be a major blow to the struggling CSK who have lost four of their five matches and currently languish at the ninth spot in the ten-team competition. The right-hander from Pune has been CSK’s top run-getter in three of the last four seasons and is CSK’s second-highest scorer in the ongoing season behind Rachin Ravindra.

Dhoni, who showed flashes of brilliance in his brief but explosive innings against Punjab Kings on Tuesday, has led CSK to titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023.

This is not the first occasion of Dhoni taking over CSK captaincy mid season. In 2022, Ravindra Jadeja was appointed CSK captain but Dhoni was handed back the reins after CSK’s poor show in first eight games. CSK eventually finished ninth that year with only four wins in 14 matches.

Gaikwad took over from Dhoni in 2024 and led them to a fifth-place finish with seven wins and as many losses. Crucially, he firmly established himself as one of CSK’s batting mainstays, ending the season with 583 runs that placed him only behind Virat Kohli (741) in top scorer’s list.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with RCB vs DC Live, MS Dhoni on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with RCB vs DC Live, MS Dhoni on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Dhoni set to return as CSK skipper after Gaikwad ruled out to injury
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On