Dhruv Jurel announces arrival by hitting Mark Wood's 146 kmph bouncer for six in India vs England 3rd Test

Dhruv Jurel didn't have to look too far for inspiration, motivation or challenge - call it whatever you want to - on his international debut. His teammate, Sarfaraz Khan, the other debutant for India in the third Test against England in Rajkot, had already made his presence felt. Sarfaraz looked a million dollars for his 66-ball 62. And if it wasn't for a mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja, which resulted in his unfortunate run out, Sarfaraz looked set for his maiden century. When Sarfaraz got out towards the end of the day's play, India decided to send in nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav instead of Jurel. Dhruv Jurel hits a six off Mark Wood

Kuldeep didn't last long on Day 2. He was dismissed by James Anderson and entered Jurel. The right-hander took 11 balls to score his first runs in Test cricket but in the previous 10 balls, In former England opener Nick Knight's words, "he looked like a player who can bat." He handled Anderson and Wood with relative ease.

After 10 straight dot balls, Jurel scored off his next three. The first two were singles but the third one erased all doubts about his calibre at the international level, if there ever was any.

Mark Wood, who has been the most impressive England bowler in this Test so far, bowled a bouncer at 146 km/h to Jurel. But unlike Wood's most bouncers, this was just outside the off stump. Jurel, instead of being ruffled by it or trying to let it go to the keeper, saw it as a scoring opportunity. He just leaned backwards a little opened the face of his bat and flided the ball over the slips. The timing was perfect. The ball sailed over for a six. Jurel's first boundary in international cricket was a six off a 146 km/h Mark Wood bouncer.

He hit another boundary off Wood when he tried to get his wicket with the leg-side trap. There was another nice cut shot off Tom Hartley in the last over before lunch.

Jurel was unbeaten on 31 with Ravichandran Ashwin 25) at the other end as India ended the first session at 388/7. Overnight centurion Ravindra Jadeja (112 from 225 balls, 9 fours, 2 sixes) could not add much to his kitty and walked back after playing one shot back to England part-timer Joe Root for a simple return catch.

The face of Jadeja's bat turned inwards towards his pads as he looked to play the ball on the on-side, resulting in Root grabbing a sharp catch over his shoulders. Jadeja's dismissal did peg back India but Jurela and Ashwin made sure the hosts kept believing of posting a big first innings total.