Dhruv Jurel on Sunday played the kind of innings that stays in fans' memory for a long time. He would be proud of it too for a variety of reasons. First up, it came when the Indians were straitjacketed. Second, it came on a challenging track. Finally, not only did he top-score with 88, but he also brought out the best in the tailenders.

Dhruv Jurel was unfortunate to fall 12 runs short of a century. (AP) more less

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Also Read: Big blow to India: Akash Deep suffers a concussion, out of remainder of Christchurch Test

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At the start of day three of the second and final Test at Christchurch's Hagley Oval, India were 116/6 with the threat of the follow-on staring them in the face. Ten balls into the day, things got worse for the visitors as overnight batter Anshul Kamboj departed for a duck. Instead of losing his heart, Jurel, who had a reprieve on 7 on Saturday, got all the more determined to bail his team out, and he found able company in Akash Deep. In the 74-ball, 46-run eighth-wicket stand, he showed a lot of confidence in the pacer's batting skills, and as a result, Akash Deep ended up playing 52 balls for his 29 runs.

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Deep Dive How did Dhruv Jurel’s 88 help India in the Christchurch Test? Jurel top-scored with 88 as India recovered from 116/6 to reach 246. His partnerships with Akash Deep and Gurnoor Brar helped India avoid the follow-on and reduced New Zealand’s first-innings lead to 110 runs. How does Dhruv Jurel help India’s tailenders when batting in Test cricket? Jurel builds partnerships by trusting the tailenders, keeping them calm and giving them confidence to play their natural game. Against New Zealand, he shared an eighth-wicket stand with Akash Deep and a ninth-wicket stand with Gurnoor Brar. What has Dhruv Jurel scored in his recent Test innings? In his last five Test innings, Jurel scored three fifties and a century. His 88 at Christchurch was his fourth fifty in those five innings, and he averaged 45.38 across 21 Test innings.

{{^usCountry}} After Akash Deep departed and debutant Gurnoor Brar joined Jurel at the crease, the wicketkeeper batter shifted gears seamlessly. In the 123-ball 64-run stand with Brar, he scored 49 runs at a very good strike rate. A 19-run stand with Jasprit Bumrah, as Jurel eventually fell for 88, meant India were trailing the hosts by 110 runs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After Akash Deep departed and debutant Gurnoor Brar joined Jurel at the crease, the wicketkeeper batter shifted gears seamlessly. In the 123-ball 64-run stand with Brar, he scored 49 runs at a very good strike rate. A 19-run stand with Jasprit Bumrah, as Jurel eventually fell for 88, meant India were trailing the hosts by 110 runs. {{/usCountry}}

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It was not something many would have expected at the start of play on day three. At no point did the 25-year-old look anxious, even when he was hit on the hand and needed medical attention. Rather, he appeared to be enjoying the challenge.

Slowly and steadily, Jurel has turned into a reliable Test batter for Team India, particularly in demanding conditions. In his last five Test innings, he has scored three fifties and a century.

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From his scores of 15 and 11 at Perth in November 2024, where he looked in all sorts of trouble before Michell Marsh and Pat Cummins accounted for him in the first and second innings, Jurel has come a long way. After his innings on Sunday, he averages an impressive 45.38 across 21 innings.

Jurel has been in New Zealand for more than a month now, and that helped him in the ongoing series. He played in all three four-day unofficial Tests against New Zealand A and notched up scores of 105 and 71 before the first Test at Wellington, where he scored 78 in a draw.

'Jurel was able to pace his innings well'

India great Sunil Gavaskar couldn't help but praise the batter. "New Zealand would have been very confident of taking the other three wickets [after Kamboj's wicket] and getting India back in before lunch. That thing couldn't happen simply because of the way Jurel farmed the strike," Gavaskar said on air.

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"When Akash came into bat, we saw it straight away that Akash looked a lot more comfortable, and therefore, he wasn't bothered about trying to bat throughout the over. He was quite happy to take a single off the first ball and let Akash Deep play freely. And after that, again, Brar, and the way he also stuck around. Then Jurel was able to pace his innings well. And he's really good at doing that. He just seemed to be able to do that," he added.

The promise Jurel showed in his debut series against England almost three years ago, which saw him score a crucial match-winning 90 in the first innings of the Ranchi Test, has now translated into credibility. There are enough signs that he is in for a long haul in the longest format of the game.

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