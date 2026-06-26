...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Dhruv Jurel's unbeaten ton powers India A to 452/d; Sri Lanka A recover after early blows

India A struck early twice after skipper Dhruv Jurel's unbeaten 141 propelled the visitors to a massive 452 for six.

Updated on: Jun 26, 2026 06:19 pm IST
PTI |
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

India A struck early twice after skipper Dhruv Jurel's unbeaten 141 propelled the visitors to a massive 452 for six declared in the first innings of their first unofficial Test here on Friday.

India A struck early twice after skipper Dhruv Jurel's unbeaten 141(PTI)

Anshul Kamboj (1/22) and Yash Thakur (1/20) claimed a wicket each to rock Sri Lanka A early, who reached 113 for two when the stumps were drawn. The hosts are trailing by another 339 runs in the first essay.

Kamboj provided the first breakthrough when he had Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella caught by Rasheed for 10, while Thakur cleaned up Pawantha Weerasinghe for 11 to keep India A on top.

But Nuwanidu Fernando showed some positive intent as he cracked seven boundaries to score 65 not out off 103 balls, while Ashen Bandara was accompanying him on 18 not out at the close of play.

With their team in a spot of bother at 38 for two, the two Sri Lankan batters joined forces to keep India waiting for further success while putting on runs comfortably. By stumps, Fernando and Bandara had put on an unbeaten 75 runs for the third wicket.

On the second day, Chamika Gunasekara added a couple of more dismissals to his tally while also breaking a stubborn fifth-wicket stand between Jurel and Rasheed.

The right-arm Sri Lanka fast bowler got through the defence of Rasheed for his second wicket of the innings, and then stopped Harsh Dubey's advance after the Vidarbha all-rounder set himself up for long haul.

Dubey struck two fours and a six to make 30 off 51 balls before falling to Gunasekara, caught by Weerasinghe, but not before putting on a sturdy 86 runs for the sixth wicket with Jurel.

Auqib Nabi remained wicketless on the second day while sending down seven overs, India spinners Dubey and Saransh Jain also encountered the same fate.

 
Dhruv Jurel
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / Dhruv Jurel's unbeaten ton powers India A to 452/d; Sri Lanka A recover after early blows
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.