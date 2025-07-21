Did Shahid Afridi meet Ajay Devgn on the sidelines of WCL 2025 event? Truth behind viral images

The organisers of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 continue to be in the middle of a huge storm over an India versus Pakistan match. The legends from both sides were supposed to face each other at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Sunday, July 20. However, looking at the public outrage on social media, the organisers cancelled the match on the day of the contest. Several Indian fans questioned the former cricketers of the country regarding their decision to play against Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 tourists. Did Ajay Devgn meet Shahid Afridi on the sidelines of WCL 2025? (X)

It must be mentioned that Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn co-owns the T20 tournament. He was even spotted at Edgbaston, Birmingham, last year during the inaugural edition of the tournament.

The match might have been cancelled, but now fans are expressing their anger at Ajay Devgn for supposedly meeting Pakistan Champions' Shahid Afridi on the sidelines of the event.

Fans are outraging over the uber-popular actor interacting with Afridi despite the latter's derogatory remarks about the Indian Army earlier this year.

What's the truth behind these viral images?

Yes, Ajay Devgn did meet and chat with Shahid Afridi, but not in 2025. Yes, that's right. The two interacted with each other last year during the inaugural edition of the tournament, when Ajay Devgn flew down to Edgbaston to watch the competition up close and personal.

The final of the inaugural edition of the tournament was played between India and Pakistan, which the former won.

Returning to the World Championship of Legends 2025 tournament, several former Indian cricketers, including Shikhar Dhawan, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, and Suresh Raina, pulled out of the match against Pakistan on the eve of the contest.

Shikhar Dhawan even clarified that he told organisers about his non-participation in the match against Pakistan on May 11 itself.

The organisers on Sunday morning confirmed the cancellation of the match and also apologised for hurting the sentiments of the people.

“We sincerely apologise again for hurting the sentiments and hope people will understand that all we ever wanted was to bring a few happy moments to the fans,” their official statement read.

The 2025 edition of WCL got underway on July 18 with the opener between England Champions and Pakistan Champions.

India Champions will next square off against South Africa Champions on Tuesday, July 21.