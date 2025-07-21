Pakistan to remain part of WCL 2025, semi-finals against India will be 'avoided': ‘If we reach final...’

The much-awaited match between India Champions and Pakistan Champions in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 was cancelled on Sunday owing to public outrage. Fans on social media constantly voiced their displeasure with former India cricketers participating in a match with Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. The contest was slated to be played on Sunday, July 20, at Edgbaston, Birmingham. However, looking at the widespread criticism, the organisers decided to call the game off. Pakistan Champions to remain a part of the World Championship of Legends 2025 tournament

After this move, there was no clarity regarding whether Pakistan would continue to participate in the tournament. However, Pakistan Champions owner Kamil Khan confirmed that the T20 tournament would continue as planned and that the schedule would not change.

He also gave an insight into what to expect once the tournament moves to its knockout stages. The final of the T20 competition is set to be played on August 2, 2025.

Kamil Khan said that if it comes down to it, the semi-final match between India and Pakistan will be “avoided.”

“All the remaining matches are taking place. The tournament is going on as per schedule, and there are no changes," GeoNews quoted Kamil Khan as saying.

“As for the semifinals and final, we’re currently saying that if we make it to the semifinals, there will be four teams, and we will avoid matches between the two teams,” he said, possibly referring to the conflicting sides,” he added.

However, he refrained from giving more clarity when pressed about what would happen if the two teams qualify for the final.

“If we reach the final, then the decisions regarding that will be made then," he said.

‘Two points will be awarded to us’

The Pakistan Champions owner also claimed that his side would be awarded two points because the fixture against the India Champions was cancelled.

"And as for this match, the two points will be awarded to us, and we deserve those points as per the rules,” he said.

Earlier, several former Indian players, including Harbhajan Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Suresh Raina, and Shikhar Dhawan, pulled out of the match against Pakistan. Dhawan also revealed that he had informed the organisers of his decision on May 11.

Given the number of pullouts and public outrage, the organisers eventually had to call the match off. In an official statement, the WCL organisers said that they arranged the match between India and Pakistan only after news came that the Pakistan hockey team would be visiting India.

The WCL 2025 tournament got underway last week with the opening match between Pakistan and England Champions.

The inaugural season of the tournament was won by India Champions after they defeated Pakistan in the summit clash.