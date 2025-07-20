WCL sponsors react after India vs Pakistan match cancelled following public backlash, takes strict stance: ‘We do not…’

The organisers of the World Championship of Legends 2025 have landed themselves in a soup following the public outrage over the India versus Pakistan contest at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The match was set to be played on Sunday, July 20, but due to the public outrage, it has been cancelled. The WCL organisers on Sunday confirmed that the game would not be taking place as they apologised to the people of the country for hurting their sentiments. India vs Pakistan WCL 2025 match has been cancelled following public outrage.

EaseMyTrip, one of the main sponsors of the T20 tournament have now released a statement, saying they had already made it clear that they would not associate with Pakistan in any form.

After the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 tourists, the calls have grown to boycott Pakistan on all levels. The tensions between the two countries continue to rise. When the news surfaced that former Indian cricketers would take on Pakistan, social media was filled with messages urging the Indian stars not to play against Pakistan.

“Despite entering into a 5-year sponsorship agreement with the World Championship of Legends (WCL) two years ago, our stance has always been clear—EaseMyTrip will not be associated with or participate in any WCL match involving Pakistan. We proudly continue to support the India Champions and stand firmly by our team,” the sponsor said in an official statement.

“However, as a matter of principle, we do not support or promote any match that includes Pakistan. This position was communicated unambiguously to the WCL team from the beginning. EaseMyTrip supports Team India, but will not engage in any match featuring Pakistan. Let’s bring the cup home. Bharat First. Always,” the sponsor added.

WCL organisers explain call

Amid the widespread social media outrage over the India versus Pakistan contest, the WCL organisers said they decided to hold it after it was announced that Pakistan's hockey team would be visiting India.

Also Read: Shikhar Dhawan told WCL organisers he won't play against Pakistan on May 11 itself

On Saturday, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan pulled out of the match against Pakistan.

Dhawan also posted a statement on X (formerly Twitter), stating that he had informed the organisers on May 11 that he would not be playing against Pakistan in the tournament.

Earlier this year, Dhawan and former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi had an exchange of words on social media after the latter made derogatory remarks about the Indian Army in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.