Sunday, Jul 20, 2025
India vs Pakistan match called off as legends pull out; WCL admits ‘We unintentionally caused discomfort’

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Jul 20, 2025 06:39 am IST

The WCL called off the match between India and Pakistan after several Indian legends opted out.

The World Championship of Legends on Sunday called off the India vs Pakistan match, scheduled for July 20 at Edgbaston, after several Indian legends opted out.

India vs Pakistan WCL match was scheduled for July 20
India vs Pakistan WCL match was scheduled for July 20

The statement read: "We at WCL have always cherished and loved cricket, and our only aim has been to give fans some good, happy moments.

After hearing the news that the Pakistan hockey team will be coming to India this year, and seeing the recent India vs Pakistan volleyball match along with a few other fixtures between the two nations in different sports, we thought of continuing with the India vs Pakistan match at WCL- just to create some happy memories for people around the globe.

But maybe in the process, we ended up hurting the feelings of many and stirring emotions.

More than that, we unintentionally caused discomfort to our Indian Cricket Legends, who have brought so much glory to the country, and we ended up affecting the brands who supported us purely out of love for the game.

Hence, we have decided to call off the India vs Pakistan match.

We sincerely apologise again for hurting the sentiments and hope people will understand that all we ever wanted was to bring a few happy moments to the fans."

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including WI vs SA LIVE News.
