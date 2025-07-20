Harbhajan calls for split-coaching as Gambhir fails to replicate white-ball success in Tests: ‘Will reduce workload’

Gautam Gambhir’s role as India head coach began after the T20 World Cup 2024, and the former player has seen his side cement dominance in T20Is and ODIs. He oversaw India’s Champions Trophy victory. He has 13 wins two defeats as coach in T20Is. Meanwhile in ODIs, he has eight wins, two defeats and a tie from 11 games. Harbhajan Singh feels that split-coaching could reduce the workload for Gautam Gambhir.

But in Tests, his team hasn’t been upto the mark. They did defeat Bangladesh, but then after that got whitewashed by New Zealand, and lost to Australia at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In the ongoing five-match Test series vs England, they trail 1-2.

Harbhajan Singh calls for split-coaching

Speaking to India Today, Harbhajan Singh had a suggestion for the BCCi, asking the board to use split-coaching in red-ball, white-ball formats.

“I feel if it can be implemented, there is nothing wrong in it. You have different teams and different players for formats. If we can do it, it’s a good option. It will reduce workload for everyone, including the coaches. So if it can happen, it isn't a bad option,” he said.

He also felt that a coach needs time to prepare for a series in any format, and that it leads to a huge workload for any coach.

“Because your coach also needs time to prepare for a series. Like five Tests against Australia, then in England, then elsewhere. So the coach can prepare and set out what his team should be. The same goes for a white-ball coach. He will need time to prepare as well,” he said.

“If you overwork one coach for the whole year, he, too has a family and responsibilities. Traveling constantly with family isn’t easy. So yes, if you ask me, splitting red-ball and white-ball coaching is a good move," said Harbhajan,” he added.

After winning the second Test without Jasprit Bumrah, India included the pacer in the third fixture. But it wasn’t enough as England managed to secure victory on Day 5, and now lead 2-1. India have also never opted for split-coaching in their history.