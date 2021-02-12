IND USA
England's Joe Root plays a shot.(PTI)
cricket

'Didn't feel it was the right time': Joe Root explains why he did not put in his name for IPL 2021 auctions

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:37 PM IST

The Indian Premier League sees some of the biggest stars from around the world showcasing their talent. The tournament not only has Indian cricketers like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, etc., it also brings in overseas stars like Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan, Pat Cummins, etc. But there has been one absentee in the IPL over the years - Joe Root.

The England captain is among the big four of cricket - after Kohli, Williamson and Smith. Yet, he has never played in the IPL. In a virtual press conference ahead of the 2nd Test, Root was asked if he wishes to play in the lucrative T20 league.

“At some point of my career, I am desperate to be a part of an IPL season. Hopefully, a few more beyond that as well. It is something I would love to experience, and love to be a part of," Root said.

The batsman was further asked why he did not put his name in for the IPL 2021 auctions. In his reply, Root said that it was not the right time for him because of plenty of international cricket.

“With the amount of international cricket, and Test cricket in particular this year, didn’t feel like it was the right time (to enter the IPL auction). I didn’t feel like I could throw in all my energy into it, which it deserves," he said.

"And, I don’t think it would set me up and set English cricket up best with what’s to come. Very difficult decision. Hopefully, next year, there’s more of an opportunity to potentially be part of the IPL or at least be in the auction," he added.

Root also said that he harbours desires to make it to England's squad for the T20 World Cup in India which will take this year.

"Absolutely, I would love to be a part of that World Cup squad, I love playing all three formats, everything is a different challenge.

"I haven't had the opportunity to play a huge amount of T20 games in the last few years, but I am also aware of the guys who are playing some amazing cricket, they are brilliant players and fully deserve their chance. But if I get an opportunity, all I can do is try to score as many runs as I can when it comes to T20 games," Root signed off.

